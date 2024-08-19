Newcastle United’s pursuit of Marc Guehi appears to be no closer to completion after the Magpies had a third bid rejected for the Crystal Palace ace earlier this week.

It was reported that the club’s latest bid for the England international was around the £60m mark, but Eddie Howe’s side are preparing a fourth offer for the 24-year-old.

Whilst it’s clear he would hugely improve the options currently plying their trade on Tyneside, with less than two weeks to go in the transfer market, the Magpies can’t risk the window closing with no new additions arriving.

Chelsea centre-back Trevor Chalobah has also been linked with a move to St James’ Park, but Howe’s side would face tough competition from Aston Villa for the 25-year-old.

As a result, his side could turn to another target, who seemingly could be available for transfer after recent events at his current side.

Newcastle could land dream Guehi alternative

According to journalist Paul Joyce, Newcastle are one of a number of sides showing an interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of a move before the transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old could be set for a departure from Anfield after being completely left out of Arne Slot’s squad during the 2-0 win on the opening day against Ipswich Town this weekend.

The Magpies aren’t the only side interested in a move for Gomez, with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham also monitoring the defender’s current situation.

He would certainly be available at a far lower price than Guehi, providing just as solid of an option for the Magpies, potentially being their answer to one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Why Gomez could be Newcastle’s answer to Van Dijk

After his £75m move to Liverpool back in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has proven to be one of the very best centre-backs in Premier League history - winning every one of the major competitions in English football.

He’s transformed the Reds’ backline over the last couple of years, with his aerial presence and defensive solidity helping the club win their first-ever Premier League title in 2020.

Gomez has often featured at the back alongside the Dutchman, allowing him to learn from the 33-year-old, taking his own game to the next level - making him perfect for Newcastle in their hunt for a new spearhead at the back.

When comparing the duo’s respective stats from the 2023/24 campaign, the Englishman bettered Van Dijk in numerous key areas, showcasing what an excellent addition he would be for Howe and Newcastle.

The “nightmare” talent, as described by journalist Uri Levy, managed to complete more progressive carries and successful take-ons than the Dutchman, showcasing his ability to be composed in possession - one of Van Dijk's best traits - making him a perfect fit for the Magpies’ system which requires defenders to be comfortable on the ball.

How Gomez & Van Dijk compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Gomez Van Dijk Games played 32 36 Minutes played 1786 3177 Progressive carries 2.2 0.9 Progressive passes 5.1 5.7 Tackles won 1.6 0.7 Blocks made 1.3 1.3 Successful take-ons 0.8 0.1 Stats via FBref

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Gomez also started defensively, winning 1.6 tackles per 90 - a tally Van Dijk couldn’t beat, whilst also matching the 33-year-old for blocks made - proving he has the defensive qualities to be an excellent defensive option for Howe’s side.

Whilst Guehi undoubtedly remains the club’s top target for the centre-back role this summer, with a deal seemingly no closer to completion - the Liverpool ace could prove to be an excellent alternative.

He has the versatility to feature in a central or full-back role, costing nowhere near as much as the Palace ace, potentially helping the Magpies stay within the PSR confines whilst also making a statement signing.