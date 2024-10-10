As those at St James' Park once again look to find a way past Premier League rules whilst welcoming fresh faces, Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on one player who'd help them do just that.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies, of course, have had quite the battle against Premier League rules over the years, with PIF's takeover taking some time to get over the line before Profit and Sustainability rules finally caught up to them in the summer transfer window and Newcastle were incredibly limited on the spending front. Remaining without a number of reinforcements as a result, their squad depth is already catching up to them after injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Without Isak last time out against Everton, Eddie Howe was left feeling the frustration of his side's 0-0 draw at Goodison Park, in which former Toffee Anthony Gordon saw his penalty saved by Jordan Pickford.

When 2025 arrives, however, Newcastle may be in position to spend big once again, which could see those at St James' Park turn their attention towards a Premier League rival.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle now want to sign Jacob Ramsey, who has been valued at £50m by Aston Villa, in a deal that would help sporting director Paul Mitchell navigate a way through homegrown player rules.

The rules state that every side must have at least eight homegrown players in their 25-man squad, which Ramsey would count towards thanks to his status as an English academy graduate at Aston Villa.

Newcastle aren't the only side interested in the midfielder though, with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also reportedly eyeing moves to sign Ramsey in what would be a frustrating blow for Aston Villa.

"Important" Ramsey would complete Newcastle's midfield depth

The return of Sandro Tonali has handed Newcastle one of the most underrated midfields in the Premier League, with the Italian standing alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton to form quite the trio in the middle of the park. Beyond that trio, however, it could be argued that the Magpies suffer a dip in quality that Ramsey could quickly solve.

Likely leapfrogging Sean Longstaff in the pecking order, Ramsey would arguably complete Howe's midfield depth once and for all in a major boost for what may well prove to be a bargain price for a homegrown star.

Premier League stats 23/24 per 90 (via FBref) Jacob Ramsey Sean Longstaff Progressive Carries 3.47 0.79 Progressive Passes 2.95 4.75 Tackles Won 0.84 0.98 Ball Recoveries 4.42 3.93 Minutes 853 2,747

That said, Villa manager Unai Emery was quick to reiterate Ramsey's importance during the summer and may well do so once more when 2025 arrives. The Spaniard said, via The Independent: “Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up in the academy and his progression is getting better. His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us. Of course, there are movements (speculation) around him."