Following his £60m move to Newcastle United back in the summer of 2022, striker Alexander Isak has excelled at St James’ Park, proving to be worth every penny of his huge transfer fee.

The Swedish international has scored 35 Premier League goals in his 67 appearances for the Magpies, finishing as the club’s top scorer in both of his seasons on Tyneside.

His excellent form hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea wanting to prise Eddie Howe’s star man away from Newcastle this summer, but the Magpies are demanding a fee well over the £100m mark.

Isak’s goals have undoubtedly helped propel Newcastle to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, but the club are still looking to sign another option in forward areas.

Callum Wilson has struggled with his fitness in recent months, failing to make an impact on Howe’s squad, with the Magpies boss wanting another player who could replace the Englishman and form a partnership with Isak in 2024/25.

Newcastle want £40m talent this summer

According to journalist James Nursey, Newcastle are in the race to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, but face strong interest from other Premier League sides for his signature.

The 20-year-old also has interest from Chelsea and West Ham United, with the latter making three bids already this summer in their attempts to sign a new centre-forward.

Nursey also claims that Unai Emery’s side are holding out for £40m during the transfer window, with the Colombian forward wanting a move away from Villa Park to gain valuable first-team minutes to aid his progression in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s interest in Duran comes after their long-standing admiration for another attacking talent, with the Villa youngster undoubtedly a better option for Eddie Howe’s side.

Why Duran would be a better option than Calvert-Lewin

In recent months, the Magpies have been constantly touted with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as the Toffees look to bolster their PSR position.

The 27-year-old scored seven times in 32 Premier League appearances for Sean Dyche’s outfit, but his side have previously demanded £40m to prise him away from Goodison Park this summer.

Their interest in Calvert-Lewin has dropped in recent times, with the Magpies undoubtedly making the right decision in pursuing a move for the Villa talisman over the Everton number nine.

When comparing the duo on FBref, it’s evident that Duran would be a better option, producing some superior numbers despite featuring for significantly fewer minutes than Calvert-Lewin.

The “phenomenal” Colombian, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have scored four fewer goals than the Englishman last season, but he averaged a much higher goal per 90 record in the Premier League.

How Duran compares to Calvert-Lewin in per 90 2023/24 Statistics Duran Calvert-Lewin Games 23 32 Minutes played 475 2171 Goals 5 9 Goals per 90 0.95 0.29 Shots 3.8 2.9 Aerials won 63% 49% Take-on success 40% 33% Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged more shots per 90, whilst winning a higher percentage of aerial battles, providing a great option for Howe’s side in various different aspects at the top end of the pitch.

Duran’s first full season in England’s top flight has been a successful one, scoring some crucial goals for Villa in a campaign where they secured a Champions League spot against all the odds, just like Newcastle did back in 2022/23.

Whilst he may be an expensive addition, especially as a potential backup, his move to Tyneside could allow Howe to slightly alter his current system to form a brilliant partnership with Swedish international Isak, utilising his "weapon" of a left foot - as hailed by Kulig.

With Calvert-Lewin also being linked with a move for a similar fee, the Magpies would be making a huge mistake should they look to sign him over Duran, with the Colombian able to build on his impressive campaign and potentially improve further under Howe’s watchful eye at St James’ Park.