Newcastle United will be hoping that their 2024/25 season can be more productive than their previous campaign. Last term, the Magpies struggled at times in the Premier League, and it cost them qualification for European football at the end of the season.

Despite coming seventh, which theoretically would see them qualify for the Europa Conference League, Eddie Howe’s side were knocked out of the qualification spot for the third UEFA competition. Manchester United’s FA Cup victory saw them secure Europa League football next season, meaning Chelsea took the Magpies’ Conference League spot and Newcastle were out of Europe altogether.

Howe’s men will be disappointed that their performances in the league were better, having won just 18 games and lost 14 last campaign. Frustratingly, their squad was decimated by several long-term injuries, which left them struggling to field string line-ups for many games throughout the season. One silver lining of this injury crisis was the breakthrough of exciting talent Lewis Miley into the first team.

With the transfer window in full swing, the Magpies will no doubt need to strengthen across the board to add better depth to their squad. They have recently been linked with one player who could help sure things up in defence.

Newcastle target Serie A defender

The player in question here is AC Milan and Germany international Malick Thiaw. The 22-year-old has impressed during his time at the San Siro, and could now depart the club this summer as a result of his performances.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Magpies are thought to be keen on a deal for Thiaw this summer and are 'trying to get the deal done' as quickly as possible.

They seem to be the only side in the race to sign the youngster, as the report states that the 22-year-old German 'could be tempted to move to the Premier League'. This is inclusive of the fact that Newcastle are building an exciting project at St James’ Park and the fact they can give the youngster a healthy pay rise, as the piece notes

In terms of a price, it is believed that Thiaw would cost Howe’s side around £34m. However, the report states it will 'be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to pay the asking price' for Thiaw, given they want to pay a 'more reasonable' fee for the 22-year-old.

Why Thiaw would be a good signing

Last season, the 22-year-old defender featured 30 times in all competitions for the Italian giants, which included 21 times in Serie A. He did actually play against Newcastle, playing all 90 minutes at the San Siro in the Champions League group stages, a game in which he kept a clean sheet.

Indeed, that shutout was one of ten he helped to keep in all competitions for the Rossoneri last term. That included seven in Italy’s top flight, one in the Europa League in Stade Rennais and two in the Champions League, including the one against the Magpies.

Worryingly for Howe, Thiaw did miss a sizeable amount of time with injury last campaign. He had a hamstring injury which kept him out for 78 days with a hamstring injury, meaning he missed 15 games. Given Newcastle’s struggles with injury last season, this may be a concern for Howe.

Newcastle injury stats vs Premier League sides 2023/24 Stat Number PL Rank Separate injuries 41 =3rd Individual players inquired 20 =3rd Days lost to injury 1,950 1st Most players injured in one gameweek 11 =1st Stats from BBC Sport

Should the Magpies add Thiaw to their squad next season, he could become a dream replacement for Fabian Schar. The experienced Switzerland international was a key player last season, featuring in 36 of their 38 top-flight games.

However, at 32 years of age, he perhaps does not have long left at the top level, and how could look to prime a replacement, with Thiaw perhaps the perfect option. This would reduce the workload on Schar and ensure he can be a part of their squad for a longer period of time.

Not only could the young German become the long-term replacement for Schar, but he could also prove to be the dream partner for Netherlands international defender Sven Botman. The Dutchman was one of the players who suffered worst from injury last season, missing 34 games with three separate cases of injury, an anterior cruciate ligament issue being the brunt of his problems.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Botman is a guaranteed starter for the Magpies when fully fit, and he could be a dream partner for Thiaw. This is not least because the Dutchman is left-footed and the former Schalke man right-footed, meaning they are already a complementary pairing.

However, it goes further than that, with their FBref profiles suggesting the duo would be a great pairing, too. Firstly, their progressive passing stats show they can be a huge asset to the Magpies when progressing play from the back. Last season, Thiaw averaged 3.89 progressive passes per 90 minutes, and Botman in the 2022/23 season averaged slightly less, with 2.51 progressive passes each game.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Indeed, both defenders are confident carrying the ball out from defence, too. Last season, the Milan number 28 completed 50 carries per game, although just 0.83 of those counted as progressive carries. Comparatively, Botman averaged 33.7 carries and 0.23 progressive carries each game in 2022/23.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Thiaw is comfortable carrying the ball and is progressive from centre-back, crucial aspects for Howe’s side. However, like Botman, he is also a superb defender. The 22-year-old averaged 2.61 tackles and interceptions last season, compared to 2.07 for the Dutchman.

Not only that, the youngster is good in the air, averaging a 63.8% aerial duel win rate, with the Newcastle number four winning 65.2% of his aerial duels, a colossal duo to have at the back. The Milan defender also made an average of 4.22 ball recoveries each game last season, compared to 5.24 per 90 for Botman in 2022/23.

Football scout Antonio Mango described Thiaw as “outstanding”, and it is easy to see why. He has all the attributes to make it to the top and could be Howe’s ideal replacement for Schar whilst also being Botman’s long-term partner.

At just 22 years of age, he has all the tools to make it at the top of the game, and for just £33.7m, could be a perfect piece of business for the Magpies.