Kieran Trippier has been pivotal to Newcastle United’s success in recent years, providing a cool-headed among a fairly youthful Magpies side.

The former Atlético Madrid right-back joined the club in a £12m deal back in January 2022 - the first of many big-name additions to Eddie Howe’s squad after the Saudi PIF takeover.

Since his move to Tyneside, the England international has made 92 appearances for the Magpies, scoring four and registering 20 assists - an impressive tally for any full-back.

However, in recent months, he’s looked past his best for Newcastle, with his injury suffered in the first half of 2024 undoubtedly hampering his progress - the player himself noted the drop in his own "standards" late last year.

The 33-year-old could be sold this summer, leaving a huge hole at right-back, with Howe and the Saudi PIF targeting one player to fill the void should Trippier leave.

Newcastle targeting international star this summer

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Almeria full-back Marc Pubill after their relegation to the Spanish second-tier.

The 21-year-old, who scored for Spain at the Olympic Games this week, also has admirers from sides such as Bologna and Roma, with the Magpies potentially in the middle of a tug-of-war for his signature.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal would cost for the Spaniard, he could potentially be available for a reasonable fee considering his side’s relegation from La Liga at the end of last season.

He made 23 appearances at right-back for Pepe Mel’s side, registering three assists, potentially benefitting one key member of the Newcastle squad.

Why Pubill would be perfect for Isak at Newcastle

Striker Alexander Isak has been a hugely successful addition since his £60m move to St James’ Park from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2022.

He’s been a constant source of goals for Howe, scoring 35 times in his 67 appearances - 21 of which came in 2023/24, finishing the campaign as the division’s third-highest goalscorer.

He’s certainly benefitted from Trippier’s threatening delivery, but the potential arrival of Pubill this summer could allow the Swedish international to keep up his excellent goalscoring record.

The “fantastic” Spaniard, as described by one talent scout, is a very attacking full-back, who averaged 2.8 progressive carries and 1.6 successful take-ons.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He also averaged 3.3 crosses per 90 last season in La Liga, a tally that could allow Isak to be presented with more frequent opportunities, potentially boosting his already impressive record in front of goal.

Marc Pubill's stats per 90 in La Liga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 23 Goals + assists 4 Tackles won 2.3 Clearances 4 Aerials won 1.2 Progressive carries 2.8 Successful take-ons 1.6 Crosses attempted 3.3 Stats via FBref

However, being a defender, his primary role is to be solid defensively, with the Spanish U23 international excelling in regaining possession for his side over the last 12 months.

He averaged 2.3 tackles per 90, whilst making four clearances - showcasing his key defensive attributes despite Almeria’s relegation in 2023/24.

Trippier has been an excellent player for Howe over the past couple of years on Tyneside, but, with the full-back turning 34 by the end of the upcoming season, it’s crucial the club cash in on him to try and recoup as much of the £12m fee they spent on him.

Pubill would be the perfect replacement for the England international, demonstrating his abilities offensively and defensively, hugely boosting the Magpies’ chances of a Champions League return in the next 12 months.