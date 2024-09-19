Hoping to get one over on their former sporting director, Newcastle United now reportedly want to sign a Premier League teenager ahead of Manchester United and Dan Ashworth in 2025.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies felt the full impact of Ashworth's departure in the summer in what turned out to be a nightmare few months for new sporting director Paul Mitchell. On the hunt for reinforcements, those at St James' Park ended the summer with their best signing being Lloyd Kelly on a free deal having failed in their pursuit to sign both Marc Guehi and then Anthony Elanga late on.

Unsurprisingly eager to move on, however, Newcastle have seemingly set their sights on making up for lost time in 2025, with recent reports linking the Magpies with moves for the likes of Leroy Sane.

The Bayern Munich star would be an arrival to silence any doubters once and for all and would arguably be Newcastle's biggest signing since Alexander Isak. Whilst potentially welcoming the former Manchester City man, however, those in Tyneside could sign a player with a lower profile but someone with plenty of potential.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle now want to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton ahead of Manchester United and Ashworth. Although the Saints youngster is currently on course to stay put at St Mary's for the time being, he's certainly one to keep an eye on after he stole the show against the Red Devils despite a 3-0 defeat last weekend.

Just 18 years old, Dibling showed all the confidence of a veteran winger against Manchester United in the type of performance that was always going to grab the interest of those chasing the European places in the Premier League.

"Special" Dibling can make an instant impact

Dibling still has a lot of work to do before he reaches his best of course, but that should only be seen as a positive given that he's already causing sides like Manchester United plenty of problems at just 18 years old. One can only imagine the player he's on course to become if this is the level he already finds himself at in a struggling Saints side.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has been quick to recognise Dibling's quality too, saying via the Southern Daily Echo after the Saints narrowly lost against Nottingham Forest last month: "Tyler was brilliant. He was our biggest attacking threat. He was on the pitch for 15 minutes and he's 18.

"We need a bit more of that mentality, that freedom to go and create, but he's a really special talent. We just have to take our time with him. But, yeah, we probably need a little bit of help in that area, I would suggest."