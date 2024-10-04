Newcastle United are showing serious interest in signing a player who has been compared to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, according to a new transfer report.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings, considering a relatively underwhelming summer transfer window, with Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo emerging as a rumoured target. The Cameroonian has enjoyed a highly impressive start to the new Premier League season, scoring five goals in six appearances.

Borussia Dortmund ace Karim Adeyemi has also been mentioned as an option for Newcastle, with sporting director Paul Mitchell believed to be battling his predecessor Dan Ashworth for his signature, as the latter looks to bring him to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche has also been backed to join the Magpies in the near future, with Mitchell knowing the 22-year-old well after working alongside him at the Ligue 1 club, prior to moving to St James' Park in the summer.

In terms of the futures of current Newcastle players, a recent report has claimed that the club are looking to tie Sean Longstaff down to a new deal alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, as they look to retain the services of key figures moving forward.

Newcastle want to sign "outstanding" player

According to a new claim from Give Me Sport, Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, with West Ham and Aston Villa also in the mix. The 25-year-old's "prolific performances during the early stages of the campaign" are seen as the reason for such a willingness to snap him up, as he potentially moves "to the English top flight for the first time in his career next year".

Marmoush would be such an eye-catching signing by Newcastle, with his performances so far this season showing exactly what he is capable of. The Egyptian has six goals and three assists in just five Bundesliga appearances, as well as netting once in the Europa League.

His current manager, Dino Toppmoller, has heaped praise on him:"He's very difficult to defend due to his pace and how fast he can run deep. He can also sneak in from close range, exhibit a great touch and play some great balls. He's in outstanding form at the moment, and he's feeling comfortable. That's the key to his success these days. He feels comfortable with this club and the group, and is thus a key component for us."

The fact that Marmoush has been compared to Liverpool legend Salah says so much about his ability, being backed as his heir for Egypt at international level, and Newcastle should see him as a brilliant attacking option.

Capable of thriving out on the left wing or in an attacking midfield role, the Frankfurt hero is at the perfect age to come in and hit the ground running at St James' immediately, so Mitchell should do all he can to strike a deal in one of the upcoming transfer windows.