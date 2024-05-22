Newcastle United want to beat Manchester City to the signing of an "outstanding" player in the summer transfer window, according to an update from reliable journalist John Percy.

Newcastle transfer rumours

Players are being linked with summer moves to St James' Park constantly at the moment, with focus turning to new signings after the Premier League season reached its conclusion last weekend.

There appear to be doubts about Nick Pope's long-term worth in Newcastle's goal if certain rumours are to be believed, with two different goalkeepers linked with moves to Newcastle. Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a standout option for Eddie Howe, with the pair knowing each other well from their Bournemouth days, but Valencia ace Giorgi Mamardashvili is also considered an option.

Both Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly are seen as targets at the heart of the Magpies' defence, with the former impressing for Fulham this season. Meanwhile, the latter has informed Bournemouth that he wants to leave the club this summer, with Newcastle considering him a priority target.

Crystal Palace trio Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have all been linked, too, and Dougie Freedman coming in as director of football could increase the chances of them arriving. Meanwhile, highly-rated young Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has been backed to make a controversial move to St James' Park, given the rivalry between the two clubs, with the 16-year-old seen as "Roy Keane-esque" in style.

Newcastle want "outstanding" star

According to Percy on X on Monday, Newcastle want to sign Wolves star Pedro Neto this summer, pipping Man City to his signature in the process:

"Wolves to demand club record sale of £60m for Pedro Neto, with Man City and Newcastle both interested. Wolves under no pressure to raise money to pass PSR this summer but major sale will help Gary O'Neil rebuild squad."

Neto is a fantastic footballer with so much attacking quality, however, the biggest thing working against the Portuguese is his injury woes, with only 18 starts in the Premier League coming his way this season.

Should Howe be confident that the 24-year-old can remain largely fit moving forward, though, signing him is an absolute no-brainer for the Magpies, with John Richards waxing lyrical over him, saying:

"He’s been outstanding. He’s turning defenders inside-out and creating goals. It’s lovely to see him back, it really is. The injuries had taken their toll and it took him time to get back to what he was, but he’s really firing on all cylinders now. He’s outstanding, he really is."

Neto could jump at the opportunity to make the step up in his career and join Newcastle, although the threat of City in the race to sign him is clear, having sealed their fourth Premier League title win in a row on Sunday. His combination of pace, directness and end product - he bagged nine assists in those 18 league starts in 2023/24 - can be a lethal weapon for the Magpies.