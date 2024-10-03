Newcastle United have a big one coming up this weekend, away against Everton in the Premier League. Defeat at Fulham almost two weeks ago was forgotten after a tremendous display kept Manchester City at bay last Saturday, but now, Eddie Howe's side need three points.

The October international break is approaching, with the trip to Goodison the last before the two weeks of domestic absence. Newcastle are seventh with 11 points from six matches, but failure to win could quite conceivably see fourth-placed Chelsea stretch five points ahead of the Magpies, hosting Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

So then, Newcastle need to win. Everton claimed their first top-flight victory of the term against Crystal Palace last week and have escaped the confines of the relegation zone, but their dreadful start to the season will have done enough to convince the Toon support that they should be defeated.

Reports suggest Alexander Isak will have failed to regain his fitness after missing the past two fixtures. This means Anthony Gordon will likely deputise at centre-forward once again, with Harvey Barnes on the right and... Jacob Murphy on the right? Miguel Almiron?

It's a little uninspiring. Newcastle needed to address their right-wing issue during the summer but failed to do so, and with Almiron being linked with a January exit, it's quite clear that a blunder was made.

The latest on Miguel Almiron's future at Newcastle

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are joined by MLS and Saudi Pro League clubs in eyeing a deal for Almiron this January, with the 30-year-old winger nearing the end of the line at St. James' Park.

Almiron is in the penultimate year of his contract and has played a bit-part role this season; the more robust Murphy has been preferred on the right side of the frontline.

And it's understandable. The brilliant purple patch of 2022/23 seems like a long way away now, for Almiron bagged only three Premier League goals last season and has bagged just two Premier League minutes so far this season.

Miguel Almiron: Newcastle (PL) Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 2 (0) 0 0 23/24 33 (23) 3 1 22/23 34 (29) 11 2 21/22 30 (19) 1 0 20/21 34 (28) 4 1 19/20 36 (35) 4 2 18/19 10 (9) 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's time to go. Newcastle must cash in while they can still fetch a transfer fee, especially since the former club-record signing will be well aware of the Magpies' efforts to sign an upgrade in the summer - a £50m bid was placed for Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga at the end of the window, but it was rejected.

The need for a ferocious flanker remains. If anything, Newcastle's resolve has only been strengthened. Almiron is being pushed toward the exit, perhaps because Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is being targeted. The aforementioned report claims as much.

Imagine Bryan Mbeumo at Newcastle

Newcastle have triumphed in convincing Gordon to sign a new contract with the club, but he plies his finest art on the left and, as Barnes does too, a player of Mbeumo's ilk would be the perfect addition.

TEAMtalk's aforementioned report revealed that Newcastle are scouting Mbeumo, aged 25, as they mull over launching an official offer in 2025. Almiron's expected departure could accelerate plans and strengthen United's bid to reclaim their place in the Champions League.

Mbeumo has proved himself over the past few years with Brentford, a stead scorer across each of his four Premier League campaigns, notching 27 goals and 21 assists across 104 matches in total.

He stepped up his game last year and has done so once again in 2024/25, with the Frenchman's five-goal haul from the Bees' opening six fixtures placing him among the division's finest shooters - even surpassing the goal tallies of superstars like Mohamed Salah.

This is quite something, but Thomas Frank's main man is hardly just a one-trick pony. As per FBref, he ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, passes attempted and progressive passes and the top 7% for progressive carries per 90, emphasising his athleticism and technique.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Premier League Top Scorers: 2024/25 Rank Player Club Goals 1. Erling Haaland Man City 10 2. Cole Palmer Chelsea 6 3. Luis Diaz Liverpool 5 3. Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 5 5. Jhon Duran Aston Villa 4 5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 4 5. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 4 5. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 4 Stats via Premier League

One thing's for certain, he'd be an upgrade on Almiron, having already surpassed the Newcastle ace's haul from last season. During the summer, it was said that Brentford wanted The Bees a fee in excess of £50m for the versatile forward's sale, and that could be even higher now that he has taken Ivan Toney's place as the star striker at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Last season, The Athletic's Jay Harris remarked that Mbeumo “cannot be stopped” in front of goal, with his prolific performances putting him in certain conversations with the likes of Salah and Arsenal phenomenon Bukayo Saka.

Now, he's got a fantastic chance to produce his finest term yet on English shores, perhaps fuelled by the knowledge that Newcastle are hoping to sign him and bring him to Tyneside.

There's a vacancy on the right in Howe's system, and this talented player might just fit the bill.