A fresh transfer report has claimed that Newcastle United are keen on completing the signing of a "truly magnificent" attacking player from La Liga, with his current club happy for him to leave.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies enjoyed another brilliant Premier League outing on Monday, winning 2-0 away to Manchester United and comprehensively outplaying their opponents at Old Trafford. Alexander Isak and Joelinton got the goals for the visitors, who must be eyeing a top-four finish after an improved run of form of late.

The January transfer window could see Newcastle delve into the market for new signings, should Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe feel that fresh faces are needed to aid their quest to seal a return to the Champions League.

The Magpies are reportedly the front-runners to acquire the signature of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, with long-term defensive reinforcements needed, considering Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles are all now in their 30s. A return to the Premier League is thought to appeal to the Englishman, having fallen out of favour a little at times this season.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin also continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle in 2025, although a summer switch looks more likely than a January transfer, allowing him to head to St James' Park on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Newcastle want to sign "truly magnificent" Barcelona gem

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are "among the clubs" who are keen on signing Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque, with the La Liga giants also willing to allow him to move on.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Real Betis, having struggled to be deemed a key player by Hansi Flick, and Tottenham are also believed to be in the mix to sign him. Barca would rather use him in a swap deal with Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, though.

The £55,000-a-week Roque could be an exciting addition for Newcastle, even though his time in Spain hasn't gone to plan, with only two goals coming his way in 16 Barca appearances to date.

At 19, he is far too young to be written off as a top-level footballer, however, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as both "truly magnificent" and someone with "crazy potential" in the past.

Roque wouldn't arrive at Newcastle as a regular starter, given his age, but he could be a great backup option to Alexander Isak leading the line, arriving as a young replacement for the likely outgoing Callum Wilson.

If the Magpies were able to bring in both the Brazilian and Calvert-Lewin, it could give Howe the attacking depth that he craves moving forward, making his side an even more daunting proposition.