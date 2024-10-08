Newcastle United want to complete the signing of an "exceptional" attacking player on a free transfer in 2025, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown.

Newcastle transfer rumours

The Magpies' interest in Lille striker Jonathan David isn't showing any sign of going away, and they could even be the club most likely to snap him up next summer. That's because their financial muscle may give them the edge over Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is also said to be of interest to Newcastle, as Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe eye an upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

Another rumoured target is Red Star Belgrade prodigy Andrija Maksimovic, with scouts sent to watch the highly-rated 17-year-old in action, ahead of a potential long-term move to St James' Park.

Omar Marmoush has made a sensational start to the Bundesliga season for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in just six appearances. He is seen as an attacking option for Newcastle, too, as they look to add more firepower in the final third.

Newcastle linked with Bayern Munich star on free transfer

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Man United, Sunderland and Tottenham chief scout Brown claimed he's heard that Newcastle want to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer next summer:

"Given their financial situation as it has been, they’ll be pushing to get this one over the line. I’ve often wondered why he left City, to be honest, and I know clubs have been tracking him since then. I’m surprised nobody here took him in the first place before he went to Bayern Munich, but there’s definitely interest.

"He’s 28 now and he still looks the type of player that has something to offer at the top level. I’ve heard Newcastle are among those clubs who will be looking to bring him in, and I’d be surprised if they didn’t at least try to get it done. Given his availability on a free, they’ll be looking to get him in with no outgoing fee which would be perfect for their finances."

Sane's pedigree as a top-level player is undeniable, with the £323,000-a-week winger arguably one of the most naturally gifted attacking players in Europe.

The fact that he has enjoyed long stints at Manchester City and Bayern is proof of his ability, and his former manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of his compatriot, saying earlier this year:

"You always try to have a bond with the sensitive and exceptional players. We want Leroy to be a team player. I know that he has been training with pain for seven or eight weeks - and yet he still makes himself available for the team. He’s played with pain that was almost unbearable. He deserves the highest praise for that."

This also hints at a potential attitude issue, however, which has been aimed at Sane before, but if Howe can get him firing on all cylinders, he could be a sensational signing by Newcastle next year.

The fact that he would be available on a free transfer makes it even more of a no-brainer, allowing the Magpies to offer him huge wages, not to mention taking away a slight risk element if it doesn't work.