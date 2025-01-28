A new transfer update claims that Newcastle United are eyeing the signing of a "really strong" player who is enjoying a fantastic season in the Premier League.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies continued their excellent form with a 3-1 win away to Southampton last weekend, as they bounced back from a rare off day at home to Bournemouth in their previous league outing.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle side look primed for a top-four push this season, and also have one foot in the final of the Carabao Cup, but new signings in the January transfer window would further increase their chances of enjoying a campaign to remember forever.

Baris Alper Yilmaz has been linked with a move to St James' Park this month, with the winger currently impressing at Galatasaray, scoring 10 goals in 18 Turkish Super Lig starts so far this season. He could help fill the void left by Miguel Almiron, who is set to complete a move to Atlanta United imminently.

Another winger, Nicolas Kuhn, is seen as another wide option for Newcastle, having caught the eye hugely in a Celtic shirt, producing so much quality from the right flank, cutting onto his left foot and wreaking havoc. Now, a defensive target has emerged for Paul Mitchell and Howe.

Newcastle eyeing "really strong" defender

According to inews journalist Mark Douglas, Newcastle are interested in signing Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, seeing him as a "potential long-term solution" at the heart of their defence. A summer move is mooted, rather than a January switch, with the Cherries favourite seen as "one of the players being considered by the club alongside targets in Europe".

Zabarnyi could be a brilliant signing for Newcastle at the end of the season, having enjoyed such a great campaign for an increasingly impressive Bournemouth side. The 22-year-old has excelled alongside Dean Huijsen, leading to Joe Partington praising their partnership.

"They look really strong, really connected, on the same page. It is everything you would want from a defensive centre-back pairing."

Newcastle have to look at centre-back as an important area of focus in the summer, considering Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles are now in their 30s, and Zabarnyi should stand out as a leading option.

At just 22, the Ukrainian already looks such a mature defender, starting all 23 of Bournemouth's Premier League games this season, averaging five clearances per game, which is more than Schar, Burn and Sven Botman.

Illia Zabarnyi's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 23 Starts 23 Minutes played 2070 Goals 0 Assists 0 Clearances per game 5.0 Aerial duel wins per game 2.3 Tackles per game 1.6

On current form, Zabarnyi would feel like a major coup, and he could end up being Botman's long-term partner at centre-back at Newcastle for years to come.