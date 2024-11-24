Newcastle United are keen on signing a free agent by offering him an £8 million+ deal, according to a recent report.

The Magpies are having to wait a little longer before they return to action, as they are in the Monday night football game this weekend, hosting West Ham United at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle transfer news

The January transfer window could be a time when Eddie Howe and co look to strengthen their side as they push to have a strong second half of the Premier League season. One player the Magpies could look to sign in January is striker Randal Kolo Muani. The forward may be available for a loan in the New Year, and he could be someone Newcastle add to their ranks to improve their attacking options.

As well as possibly signing Kolo Muani, Newcastle are in pole position to sign Ibrahim Maza from Hertha Berlin. The 18-year-old has a host of Premier League teams after his services, and Newcastle have now put themselves in a position where they can look to take advantage if a deal is presented.

Maza is now potentially available for £16.6 million, but offers of around the £10 million mark could get the deal moving. But these are not the only players on Howe and the Newcastle board's radar, as they are also eyeing up a deal for a free agent.

Newcastle want to sign "legend" star and will offer him £8m+ deal

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle and PIF are interested in signing free agent Sergio Ramos to bolster their defensive options. The 38-year-old has been without a club since leaving La Liga side Sevilla after his second spell at the club.

Ramos, who has been described as a “legend” by former Real Madrid teammates Marcelo and Raphael Varane in the past, played 28 times last season in La Liga, scoring three goals, as well as grabbing two goals in five Champions League matches. Sevilla decided to let Ramos go at the end of last season, and with him yet to find a new club, Newcastle could be tempted to make a move in the New Year.

This report states that the Magpies are willing to offer €10 million, which is roughly £8.3 million and are 'confident that his experience and leadership could be instrumental in achieving this season's objectives'. They would offer him an 18-month contract, as Ramos’ experience and leadership qualities would be a big boost for their defence given Sven Botman’s injury. The Premier League side have Lloyd Kelly, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, and Jamaal Lascelles to call upon at centre-back in Botman’s absence.

Sergio Ramos' Champions League record Apps 142 Goals 17 Assists 10

For Ramos, the opportunity to play in England could be an attractive option for him, as he still continues to look for the next chapter in his long career. Newcastle believe Ramos’ arrival could be a real boost to their goals this season, and they hope he will join them in their fight to seal a place back in Europe.