Newcastle United's attack at full throttle this season has been a joy to behold, as the goals have flooded in during the Magpies' recent winning streak of games in the Premier League.

Across December, they memorably put two past Manchester United without reply, on top of beating Unai Emery's Aston Villa by three goals to nil, with the start to the New Year seeing them collect another entertaining win.

That latest victory saw the confident Toon come from behind to beat Ange Postecoglou's out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, as Alexander Isak was the star of the show once more in North London.

Isak's very impressive season so far

Certain teams near the top of the Premier League must be envious of Newcastle for having such a potent striker in their ranks, with Isak now up to 13 strikes in the top flight this season off the back of his heroics away at Spurs.

With six goals to brag about from his last four league outings, Eddie Howe knows that his team continues to pick up win after win is dependant somewhat on his deadly Swede keeping these insane performance levels up.

Of course, there are also the likes of Anthony Gordon and Joelinton in his squad, but the ex-Real Sociedad striker is very much integral with his ability to fire home at a moment's notice.

Therefore, it would be a devastating knock to the Magpies if they were to lose their star man down the line, with Arsenal now setting their sights on the 25-year-old sharp shooter according to recent reports.

With £150m being reported as a potential price tag, Newcastle know that getting a replacement in for Isak that can live up to the clinical displays he is currently delivering is crucial, with one target on their minds now as a possible heir to the Scandinavian's throne.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Newcastle's possible Isak replacement

As per a recent report by Caught Offside, a whole host of Premier League clubs are eyeing up £58m-rated Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, with Newcastle among many of those suitors for the explosive striker's services.

Manchester City are allegedly out in front in terms of securing the Bundesliga goal machine, but nothing will be set in stone until a switch actually takes place with the Magpies perhaps wanting to race to the front of the queue to land the Egyptian if Isak does depart.

He could well be the perfect player to take over from Isak if that crushing move did occur, with FBref stating that Marmoush is similar to the 25-year-old in terms of their play styles.

Indeed, even Kylian Mbappe is in the conversation to be of the same ilk as the Newcastle target according to FBref, with the in-demand attacker even bettering Isak in certain areas of their respective games.

Marmoush over the last year vs Isak Stat (per 90 mins) Marmoush Isak Shots 3.85 3.27 Shot-creating actions 4.82 3.34 Progressive passes 2.67 2.90 Progressive carries 3.95 2.66 Successful take-ons 2.11 1.55 Touches in attacking penalty area 6.43 6.17 Progressive passes received 7.65 6.30 Stats by FBref

When glancing at the table above, Isak only betters his counterpart in one out of seven components of their attacking repertoires, with Marmoush coming out on top in terms of shots taken, shot-creating actions and many other areas that make him an "outstanding" forward player, as he was labelled by Frankfurt manager Dino Topmoller earlier this season.

After all, in all competitions, the heavily coveted striker has fired home a stunning 18 strikes from just 24 games, compared to Isak's 14, albeit from three fewer encounters.

Based on all the evidence above, you would be hard-pressed to find a more suitable replacement for Isak, with PIF having to go all out to make up for the star man's departure if he was to heartbreakingly exit.