Newcastle United have been utterly transformed under the management of Eddie Howe. The Toon were turned toward the skies financially following the PIF-backed takeover in 2021, but a lesser manager would have failed to pump such glitter and gusto into St. James' Park.

Last season, Newcastle performed in the Champions League and gave a good account of themselves, contentiously finishing bottom but impressing despite being plagued by injuries.

It was such injuries that pulled at the Magpies throughout the campaign, and now depth is needed to restore the squad to its former verve. Additions are required across the frontline, and new sporting director Paul Mitchell is centring on an exciting player indeed.

Newcastle transfer news

As per GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are interested in signing Manchester City talent Oscar Bobb this summer, having made contact with the Premier League champions to determine the feasibility of a transfer, in the form of an enquiry.

Bobb made his senior debut at the Etihad Stadium last September, in a 5-1 league victory over Fulham, and played a valuable part in the Citizen's top-flight title triumph.

Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about the versatile attacking midfielder's availability, and GMS reveal that City are in serious danger of losing the rising star before the transfer window slams shut in just over one month.

What Oscar Bobb would bring to Newcastle

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has recently hailed Bobb's "incredible potential" and indeed it's clear that this is a player with the propensity for show-stopping moments fitting for a club of such a stature.

Last season, he posted two goals and two assists apiece across all competitions, and while he featured 26 times, only seven appearances started with the opening whistle.

Dynamic and versatile, he is confident across the frontline and could benefit Newcastle immensely in this regard, plying his trade wherever Howe deems beneficial to the outfit as a whole.

Oscar Bobb: Top Stats vs Positional Peers (23/24) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Goals 0.35 Top 17% Pass completion 87.7% Top 1% Key passes 2.25 Top 20% Shot-creating actions 5.88 Top 6% Goal-creating actions 1.04 Top 1% Progressive passes 5.37 Top 20% Through balls 0.52 Top 13% Successful take-ons 2.42 Top 18% Interceptions 0.87 Top 7% Stats via FBref

Sure, Bobb played a limited amount of football last season, with his 819' minutes played across all competitions less than that of Lewis Hall (967'), but he managed to showcase his talents expertly, clearly a menace in the final third with sharp playmaking qualities and "electrifying" pace and dribbling, as was said by journalist Antonio Mango.

While Guardiola hopes to provide the 21-year-old with greater opportunities this term, it's unlikely that he will perform beyond a bit-part role in the all-conquering City machine, and so Bobb might be wise to take a leaf from Cole Palmer's book and emulate the now-illustrious Premier League superstar.

Why Bobb could be Cole Palmer 2.0

Palmer, 22, signed a £40m deal with Chelsea one year ago after graduating from City's youth academy and scoring in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2023/24 season. Despite such success, it was clear that he would play second fiddle to the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, and so he searched for pastures new.

It's hard to argue against his decision. The Blues might have struggled for the second successive season but Palmer was mesmerising in his attacking performances, scoring 25 goals and adding 15 assists for the west London club across 45 appearances.

It's a surprise to absolutely nobody that the praise has flowed like a river for one of the country's most exciting attacking talents in a long time, with Chelsea captain Reece James even claiming that he is already "one of the best in the world", only one year into his career as a fully-fledged Premier League phenom.

In the Premier League, Palmer ranked among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the 2023/24 edition for goals scored, the top 10% for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions, the top 15% for passes attempted and the top 3% for progressive passes per 90.

Already, similarities can be drawn between the £75k-per-week talent and his erstwhile City teammate, Bobb. Chelsea's man has been breathtaking, so clinical, so awe-inspiring, but he was confined to a peripheral role throughout the early stage of his professional career in Greater Manchester.

Bobb can play that role, especially when considering the technical aptitude that has been on display throughout the maiden stage of his Premier League career already, completing 88% of his passes, winning 56% of his duels and succeeding with 65% of his dribbles per game, as per Sofascore.

Of course, the Norwegian ace might seek to take inspiration from Phil Foden and continue to ply his trade at the club that nurtured him through the academy, fostered his sparkling talent. Foden was anointed as the Premier League's Player of the Season last year after scoring 19 goals and supplying eight assists en route to his sixth title.

But with such a rich crop of players under Guardiola's wing, Bobb would surely be better off opting for the shrewd route of moving away, especially since Newcastle would offer the platform to grow into his skin quickly and even become one of the central figures at the club, linking up with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in a formidable prospective frontline.

In Palmer's care, the leash was taken off. Premier League outfits across the country watched in envy as a star was born, and you wouldn't bet against Bobb having not thought of emulating the England international with a move of his own.

Having already been capped by Norway, Bobb is looking to announce himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting youngsters after impressing intermittently last year. Newcastle yield a talented offensive crop but St. James' Park could truly be the perfect stomping ground to create Palmer 2.0 - and this time, on Tyneside.