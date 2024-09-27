Newcastle United need a right winger. Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron are industrious sorts, but neither offer the kind of prolificness that Eddie Howe covets.

Much was made about the failure to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but equally, landing a new winger would have been a real plus for a talented Magpies side that does have its flaws.

Anthony Gordon, typically a left-flanking winger, has played on the right against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham this season, though he's clearly at his best on the alternate side.

Indeed, Newcastle have been solid but definitely unspectacular across their three victories thus far, showing togetherness and a high-level understanding of their manager's plan, but not dominating and wreaking chaos on their opponents.

Last season, despite their issues, Newcastle finished the campaign joint-second with Manchester City for big chances created (97), however, so far this year they are joint-ninth (alongside five other teams) with nine.

The frontline isn't clicking together right now, with Gordon - who has reportedly signed a new long-term deal - and striker Alexander Isak yet to hit their stride.

How Isak & Gordon are performing in 24/25

Last season, Gordon was crowned Newastle's Player of the Season after an emphatic campaign that saw him plunder 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. Isak was also in fine fettle, bagging 25 goals across 40 appearances and being praised as "world-class" and a "nightmare" by pundit Harry Redknapp.

Anthony Gordon & Alexander Isak (Premier League 23/24) Stats (*per game) Anthony Gordon Alexander Isak Matches (started) 5 (5) 5 (5) Goals 1 1 Assists 0 0 Shots (on target)* 1.2 (0.4) 2.2 (0.4) Pass completion 77% 74% Key passes* 2.4 0.8 Dribbles (completed)* 1.8 0.6 Ball recoveries* 3.2 1.4 Total duels (won)* 6.2 (57%) 2.0 (29%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see from the table above, neither United forward is enjoying the most productive of starts to the season. Their seven goals scored is the lowest of any side in the Premier League's top seven, and though the campaign is still in its fledgling phase, it's clear that the attackers need to raise their game.

Isak, for example, is flattering to deceive as his team's centre-forward, scoring one goal that was served to him on a silver platter against Spurs. He did good work to get in the position though, insofar as running forward is good work.

Were a shiny new right winger to complete Newcastle's frontline welcomed this summer, there might be more optimism. Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga was the subject of a £50m bid at the end of the transfer window, but the Toon's interest was rejected.

This talk of a right winger makes us think of the time when Raphinha nearly moved to St. James' Park - now one of Europe's most in-form forwards, it's a shame it didn't come together.

When Newcastle missed out on Raphinha

Tell you what, Raphinha would be perfect in this Newcastle side. The missing piece. The answer to the problems that sit just beneath the surface.

Newcastle have claimed ten points from 15 to start their season off, which is an improvement on last year: in 2023/24, United had six points at the same stage, with three losses from five.

But there's an incompleteness about Howe's squad, and the aforesaid failure to land a winger like Elanga could prove detrimental in the scramble for ascendancy in the Premier League - there are plenty of teams with their eyes on continental competition.

None of that would matter had Raphinha been welcomed to Tyneside in 2019. According to the Shields Gazette, Raphinha was offered to Newcastle in the January transfer window in 2018/19 when he plied his art for Rennes, with the report suggesting that a shrewd fee of £12.5m could have been enough to get the deal done.

It didn't materialise, and Raphinha - 23 at the time - signed for the Elland Road side in a move worth £17m plus add-ons. The rest was history, with the dynamic forward proving to be a key attacking instrument in the Whites' Premier League exploits and even being hailed as a "magician" by former teammate Dan James.

The Brazilian's recent exploits have seen him rise to some lofty heights as far as his metrics are concerned. Indeed, as per FBref, Raphinha ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 3% for shots taken, the top 4% for assists and the top 19% for shot-creating actions per 90, speaking of a clinical nature that would improve any team across the continent.

Let's take a look at the £201k-per-week star's improvements made in La Liga this season - disclaimer, it's been pretty significant.

Raphinha: La Liga Stats by Season Stats (*per game) 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches (started) 36 (25) 28 (17) 7 (7) Goals 7 6 5 Assists 7 9 2 Touches* 47.5 34.1 62.3 Shots (on target)* 2.2 (0.7) 2.1 (0.8) 3.7 (1.9) Pass completion 80% 81% 78% Key passes* 1.6 1.5 3.1 Dribbles (completed)* 1.3 0.9 1.4 Ball recoveries* 4.3 2.6 4.3 Total duels (won)* 3.5 2.6 3.9 Stats via Sofascore

Five goals and two assists from seven matches is excellent going, and under Hansi Flick's leadership, the 27-year-old appears to have found a manager who entrusts him with a starring role, placing him in the starting seat for each of his side's contests so far. Moreover, he captained La Blaugrana during their most recent win against Getafe.

It's quite clear that he's comprehensively outperforming both Gordon and Isak at the moment. Not only is the South American outscoring both, he's been more energetic and combative, more creative and influential.

Newcastle must rue the day that they failed to bring him in - he might just be the dream piece to finish the frontline. He might have made all the difference.