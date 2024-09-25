After a disappointing campaign last year, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side will be looking to qualify for European football once again, having tasted Champions League action during the 2023/24 season.

However, Newcastle were unable to make big investments this summer due to PSR, making two big sales, and only spending €68.20m (£57m) on five incomings this summer.

The two players that left for big fees were Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, two highly-rated youth players who could have helped Newcastle this season, both of whom have started strong for their new clubs and would fit in like a glove alongside the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle attack's start to the campaign

Isak has started this term fairly slowly, only managing one goal and one assist in his five Premier League games played. Gordon has also had a slow start, only scoring the one goal in his five Premier League appearances.

However, despite an underwhelming opening few games for their main men, Newcastle have got off to a strong start as a team, winning three of their opening five matches and sitting sixth in the league on ten points.

It is actually Harvey Barnes who has started the campaign strongest, scoring three goals, and providing one assist in his 248 Premier League minutes.

But if Howe had his way this summer, Barnes could have found himself with far fewer minutes, and may not have started the season in red-hot form, as the English manager was eyeing a possible right-wing addition to boost Newcastle's chances.

Newcastle's interest in Noni Madueke

Newcastle reportedly had a strong interest in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke this summer with the Blues changing their stance on his availability over the course of the transfer window.

The 22-year-old has got off to a flyer under new manager Enzo Maresca at Chelsea, scoring four goals in his opening six games in all competitions. Madueke has been described as an "elite talent" by scout Jacek Kulig in the past, and he is definitely showing that level this season so far.

Madueke vs Gordon & Barnes (24/25) Stats (per 90 mins) Madueke Gordon Barnes Goals 0.77 0.14 0.73 Assists 0.26 0.00 0.24 xG 0.36 0.24 0.57 Progressive Carries 5.00 3.48 4.64 Progressive Passes 1.67 0.87 5.00 Shots Total 4.36 1.74 3.17 Key Passes 0.83 2.61 2.14 Shot-Creating Actions 2.22 3.91 4.29 Successful Take-Ons 1.39 1.96 1.07 Stats taken from FBref

Madueke has started the season best in terms of goal threat, scoring 0.77 goals per 90 minutes, and taking a crazy 4.36 shots per 90, really showing his confidence and intention to test the opposition goalkeeper, and make things happen in the final third.

Barnes and Gordon have better passing metrics, averaging more key passes per 90 than Madueke, and more shot-creating actions. However, Madueke still averages more assists per 90, with 0.26 compared to Barnes' 0.24.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

With how Maresca sets up his Chelsea team, Madueke's responsibilities lie in the final third, receiving the ball out wide, looking to beat his man 1v1, and then attack the goal, something he has done effectively to start the season, especially in their 6-2 win against Wolves, where the young forward netted a hat-trick.

The question is, would Madueke have started so strong for Howe's side, and if he did join, would it have stopped Barnes thriving? One thing is for sure, the English winger definitely would have made the Newcastle squad stronger.