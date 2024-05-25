With the transfer window fast approaching, Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a second bid for a new goalkeeper after their first offer was rejected.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies aren't messing around ahead of the summer transfer window. Deals for Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly are reportedly on the cards upon the expiry of their respective contracts at Fulham and Bournemouth, whilst they've also set their sights on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

With all four targets from in and around the Premier League, Newcastle could make some statement by welcoming the quartet of players this summer. Bowen would be a particularly impressive coup, given the last two seasons that he's enjoyed as the main man at West Ham United. It would also represent the position that Newcastle now find themselves in if they manage to win the race for such players.

They're not just looking in the Premier League, however, with their search for a new goalkeeper taking them outside of England and towards Spain. Initial reports suggested that Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale could arrive, before he himself shut down those rumours.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Newcastle are weighing up a €35m (£30m) offer to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili after their first offer of €25m (£21m) was rejected by Valencia. With just £9m standing between Newcastle's first bid and Valencia's reported valuation, the Magpies could up their offer to secure Mamardashvili's signature and land a goalkeeper at an early stage of the transfer window.

Still just 23 years old, the shot-stopper could step in and replace not only Martin Dubravka next season, but also Nick Pope now that the former Burnley man is 32 years old and coming off a lengthy injury from the current campaign.

"Fantastic" Mamardashvili should replace Pope

It would represent quite the long-term plan if Newcastle managed to secure Mamardasvili to already seal their replacement for Pope, even if that does hand Eddie Howe a selection headache for the next couple of campaigns. The Valencia man has impressed many in Spain, including Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described his season as "fantastic" on X.

Newcastle's next step if they meet Valencia's price tag will be to seal personal terms with Mamardashvili, who earns a reported £25k-a-week in La Liga, which the Magpies should have no trouble in paying.

All signs are pointing towards another summer deal for those at St James' Park, who could have Adarabioyo, Kelly and Mamardashvili sealed, signed and delivered before pre-season even gets underway. After missing out on a top four place this season, Newcastle are clearly wasting no time in finding improvements ahead of the next campaign.