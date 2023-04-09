Newcastle United are the current joint frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Zaha's future?

Eddie Howe already has Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser as his options on the left wing but The Telegraph have reported that the boss has his sights set on securing a new versatile wide forward during the upcoming window, with the 30-year-old identified as a potential candidate.

The Ivory Coast international will be out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the season meaning that he will become a free agent on the market should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms, and being Roy Hodgson’s top-performing offensive player, has caught the eye of the boss, but not for the first time.

The Daily Mail (via SportsMole) credited the Magpies with an interest in the forward two years ago where it was claimed that they were lining up a big-money offer following the takeover, and despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, PIF have remained long-term admirers and are wanting to make a second attempt.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle and Premier League rivals West Ham are currently “leading the race” to sign Zaha ahead of the 2023/24 term. The St. James’ Park outfit and the Irons are the “frontrunners” to land the top-flight veteran but the former might hold the advantage as a result of their target being “eager to test himself” in Europe. The Eagles talisman signing a new deal isn’t fully “out of the question”, but it’s stated that he is set to “listen to offers” and is “prepared to move” elsewhere should a good opportunity arise.

Would Zaha be a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle have clearly been long-term admirers of Zaha having tried and failed to sign him before but should they be successful if they take another bite of the cherry, he would be a great asset to the attacking department in the northeast.

Palace’s standout performer has clocked up 165 goal contributions in 455 appearances in the capital, including nine in 25 across all competitions this season, via Transfermarkt, where he’s currently averaging 2.4 shots and 1.9 dribbles per top-flight game, form which has seen him lauded “unplayable” by talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino (WhoScored).

Zaha would also add plenty of versatility to Howe’s squad having operated in six different positions since the start of his career, including anywhere across the frontline, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the chance present itself.