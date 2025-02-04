Newcastle United will hand a key player the "highest contract" in the club's history, according to an exciting claim from football finance expert Stefan Borson.

Newcastle prepare for Arsenal after quiet January

In the end, it was a January transfer window to forget at St James' Park, with the Magpies not spending a single penny throughout the whole month, much to the chagrin of some fans.

There was a feeling that Newcastle needed reinforcements in some areas of the pitch, including centre-back, but the likes of Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe were seemingly content enough with the squad, as well as having to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules at the same time.

It is now a case of the Magpies knuckling down and looking to enjoy a memorable second half to the season, not only looking to finish in the top four in the Premier League, but also winning the EFL Cup, although they may first have to get past Arsenal without Joelinton in the squad.

While new signings will clearly be looked at when the summer window arrives at the end of the campaign, there are also a host of current players who are indispensable figures and need to be tied down to new deals. Now, a promising update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Newcastle backed to hand "highest contract" to star

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson claimed that Newcastle will offer Alexander Isak a new contract that will smash their previous record deal, which is Bruno Guimaraes' £8.32m-a-year contract.

"I am sure it will be the highest contract they have offered. The reason they have held onto their big players is because it would be very expensive to sign Guimaraes or Isak. There are very few teams that can play that game and compete for signings over £100million.

"I think Arsenal could do it if they really wanted to. If it wasn’t Arsenal, who is going to buy Isak and who can afford him? Basically nobody and I include basically everybody. Bayern Munich have got Harry Kane, PSG seem to be in a new world, where their acquisitions seem to be in that £70million range, so they are not going to pay £100million. Nobody in Italy can do it. Man City don’t need Isak as a priority. You always want quality players, but City won’t buy Isak, so there are no buyers.

"The bottom line is, there are not many places he can actually go. They will offer him a new contract. He’s already got quite a lot left on his contract, but he’s clearly one of the best players in the Premier League right now and I don’t see him going anywhere."

Isak is Newcastle's star player currently, enjoying an outstanding season that has seen him score 17 goals in 22 appearances in the Premier League. In this form, there arguably isn't a better striker in Europe, and for Magpies supporters, losing him to another club in the summer doesn't bear thinking about.

Isak clearly needs to see Newcastle as an ambitious side who can match his dreams in the coming years, and offering him such a lucrative contract would be a good place to start.

At 25, there is still an enormous amount to come from the £120,000-a-week Swede, and if the Magpies can retain him for the foreseeable future, he could be one of the greatest strikers i