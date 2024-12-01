Following an inconsistent start to the season, Newcastle United and PIF are now reportedly willing to show the door to a player in January that Eddie Howe previously blocked from completing a departure.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been one step forward, two steps back for the Magpies so far this season. Whilst Howe's side secured impressive victories over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest before the international break, they've since suffered defeat at the hands of struggling West Ham United and were forced to settle for a point against relegation contenders Crystal Palace. With Premier League leaders Liverpool up next too, those at St James' Park could be in for another difficult evening.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Newcastle could be one of the most interesting clubs to watch, given how they failed to complete their recruitment during the summer.

Deals for players such as Marc Guehi never quite got over the line and amid their recent defensive struggles, it would come as little shock if the Magpies went again in pursuit of the defender, whose own goal to give Newcastle the lead this weekend was full of irony.

There could also be movement on the exit front, meanwhile. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, PIF and Newcastle are now willing to accept offers to sell Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window just months since Howe reportedly blocked the right-back from leaving St James' Park.

Now 34 years old and behind in the pecking order to the impressive Tino Livramento, a January exit could suit all parties. But Newcastle should act with caution, given just how fragile the depth of their squad has been throughout the current campaign. The last thing Howe needs is to be scrambling for internal solutions that have already headed for the exit door.

Newcastle must still replace "strong" Trippier

Although it's far from in doubt that Trippier, on £120,000-a-week, is now past his best and is now a backup and backup only to Livramento at St James' Park, Newcastle must still ensure that they replace the right-back if he completes a move away in the January transfer window. A player with experience on Europe's biggest stage and someone who now offers key depth, the Magpies can't afford to stretch their defensive options thinner than they have done already this season.

Trippier's potential exit comes just one season after he found himself at the centre of Howe's praise, with the Newcastle boss telling reporters as relayed by the Daily Mail last December: "Tripps [Trippier] is an incredibly strong character. As I've said many times he's a transformative signing. Someone that's taken the group onto a totally different level."

All good things must come to an end, however, and after starting just three Premier League games all season, Trippier looks destined for the Newcastle exit door. Livramento, meanwhile, looks likely to only push on after making the right-back role his own in the last few months.