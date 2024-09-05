Having missed out on signing a new right winger in the summer transfer window, Newcastle United are now reportedly willing to match the valuation of a player who would be an instant upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies endured a nightmare summer, there's no escaping that, after failing to sign Marc Guehi and any other centre-back alternative aside from a free deal for Lloyd Kelly at the start of the window, who is also likely to be used on the left. What's more, those at St James' Park also failed to sign an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, who was linked with a move away himself, throughout the summer.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell recently spoke about his first summer in charge, telling The Telegraph's Luke Edwards: "There are things we got wrong in our strategy, for sure. If we could have signed a player that we actively felt could make a really good squad better, would we? Of course we would have done.”

"Eddie was very clear and it’s not up to me after seven weeks to say, ‘We’ll do this and that’, because I’m in a supporting role. Were there options? Of course there were, as that’s the responsibility of the department and Newcastle."

Now tasked with making up for lost time in 2025 - be that in the January window or next summer - the Magpies have reportedly set their sights on an exciting target. According to reports in Spain via Football365, Newcastle are now willing to match Barcelona's €60m (£52m) price tag to sign Raphinha in 2025.

Newcastle were reportedly in advanced talks to sign the Brazilian in the summer window, but ultimately failed to tempt Barcelona into a deal to sell their winger. Now, amid Raphinha's impressive start to the campaign, the Magpies are seemingly prepared to splash out on his signature, making the January window instantly interesting to watch.

"Amazing" Raphinha would end Howe's Almiron problem

Alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, Eddie Howe lacks the same firepower on the right-hand side that Raphinha would instantly provide to replace Almiron. The former Leeds United star has enjoyed an electric start to the campaign in Spain, scoring a hat-trick against Real Valladolid last time out in a stunning 7-0 victory for Barcelona.

His stunning start follows Ben Mattinson's praise for the winger last month, in which the analyst dubbed Raphinha "amazing" at right-wing and "genuinely quality off the left too".

Following Almiron's disappointing season last time out - scoring just five goals and assisting a further three - Newcastle must find an upgrade as soon as possible if they are to compete for a place inside the Premier League's top four once again.

Howe could yet form a deadly front three of Gordon, Isak and Raphinha to fire Newcastle back on track in 2025.