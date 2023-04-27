Newcastle United are currently flying high following Sunday's emphatic, 6-1 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with Eddie Howe's men having produced a stunning opening blitz against the north London outfit.

With Champions League qualification potentially on the line, the Magpies hit five goals in what was a breathtaking 21-minute spell at St James' Park, including a stunning, long-range effort from resurgent winger, Jacob Murphy.

That sensational and scintillating display from the Tynesiders culminated in the sacking of opposition boss, Cristian Stellini, with six points now separating the two sides.

The northeast side could look to enhance their position in the top four even further with victory over relegation strugglers Everton at Goodison Park later today, having run out 1-0 winners over the Toffees when the two sides last met back in October.

Will Newcastle make any changes against Everton?

It would certainly be no surprise if Howe was to name the same starting XI for the trip to Merseyside as the one which was so rampant last time out, albeit with the quick turnaround of games potentially set to lead to some notable alterations this evening.

One change that could well be made is in the attacking ranks, with this hectic schedule potentially allowing for striker Callum Wilson to earn the nod through the middle, having netted off the bench in the weekend win.

While fellow forward Alexander Isak has been in a rich vein of form of late - having now scored seven goals in his last seven league games following Sunday's brace - there will still be concerns about over-using the towering Swede, with the summer signing having previously missed a large chunk of the season through injury.

In Wilson, Newcastle certainly have a more than adequate understudy or rival to take on the striking berth, with the Englishman having bagged 11 top-flight goals this season - one more than the former Real Sociedad sensation.

Hailed as a player with an "incredible mindset" by his manager, the former Bournemouth dynamo has continued to thrive despite the increased competition that has come with Isak's return to fitness, having provided four goals and one assist in his last five league outings.

As for tonight's encounter, the 31-year-old could well terrorise the Toffees yet again and bolster his stellar record against the upcoming opponents, having thus far scored six goals in only nine meetings with the Merseyside outfit.

While the £46k-per-week marksman failed to score in the reverse fixture - as well as missing both of the two meetings last season through injury - prior to that the Coventry-born gem did shine during the 2020/21 campaign, having netted a double home and away against Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The six-cap menace - who also netted a brace against Everton for the Cherries back in 2019 - could prove to be a thorn in the side of those at Goodison yet again, with the chance for him to be the difference-maker later today.