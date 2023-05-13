Newcastle United return to action in the Premier League this afternoon as they travel away from home to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Magpies have the opportunity to increase their lead over fifth-placed Liverpool to six points with a win over the Whites, which would place them in a healthy position to secure Champions League football heading into the final three matches.

Eddie Howe's men were dealt a setback in their last outing in the division, though, as they were beaten 2-0 by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side at St. James' Park, thanks to a strike from Martin Odegaard and an own goal from Fabian Schar.

How will Newcastle line up against Leeds?

The Toon head coach could make three changes to the starting XI that lined up against the Gunners, with one in midfield and two in attack.

Nick Pope could keep his place between the sticks and the back four may also remain the same, with Kieran Trippier, Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn tasked with keeping the ball away from the ex-Burnley titan's net.

However, Howe could alter his midfield by binning Joelinton in favour of academy graduate Elliot Anderson. The Brazilian has enjoyed an exceptional season, scoring six times in 28 Premier League starts, but struggled against Arsenal as he lost eight of his 13 duels and created one chance whilst being tackled three times out of four dribble attempts - as per Sofascore.

Anderson, meanwhile, won 100% (3/3) of his duels, completed 100% (2/2) of his dribbles, and created one chance in nine minutes of action off the bench, as per Sofascore. His impressive cameo could have been enough to convince the coach to bring him into the XI today.

On the wings, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron could come in for Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy, with Alexander Isak moving into a central role.

Newcastle's "unplayable" French forward - as he was dubbed by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard - has two assists in his last two starts and could provide creativity to break Leeds down on the left flank.

Almiron, who has scored 11 goals in 25 starts in the Premier League this term, could also replace Murphy as Howe looks to keep the competition fierce and healthy in the forward areas.

The Paraguay international has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer this season, and along with the £16m wizard's creative presence out wide, could provide him with the opportunities he needs to punish the opposition.

Predicted Magpies XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.