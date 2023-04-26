Newcastle United target Yankuba Minteh has admitted during a public interview that he wants to complete a summer move to St. James’ Park.

What's the latest on Minteh to Newcastle?

The Odense Boldklub winger first arrived in the Superliga in August 2022 when he joined the Danish side’s U19s, before quickly being promoted to the first-team in October, where he’s since made 13 senior appearances.

The Gambia international, however, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will present Andreas Alm’s outfit with their final big opportunity to cash in, and he’s already got an admirer in the Premier League.

Danish outlet Sport Fyn have reported that the Magpies are firmly in the running to sign the 18-year-old and that he is close to agreeing a move to the northeast, and the teenager has now, for the first time, publicly addressed the speculation.

Speaking to Viaplay (via Bold.dk and Sport Witness) on Monday evening, Minteh was directly asked about the rumours linking him with a switch to Newcastle, to which he replied:

“You should probably take that with my agent. I don’t know anything about it. I am ready to take the next step, and it will only be good for me. Of course, I want to go to Newcastle. It’s a big club in the Premier League and they’re doing something good. They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.”

Do Newcastle have a shot at signing Minteh?

Newcastle’s “superb” target, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, shares the same agent as Alexander Isak, so combining this with the fact that he’s openly revealed his desire to join, PIF have an extremely strong chance at securing the services of Minteh.

The £300-per-week forward has posted 12 goal contributions (seven assists and five goals) in 20 appearances throughout his career and has recorded 24 shots so far this season, which is the fourth-highest across the whole of his squad.

The left-footed ace would also provide some welcome versatility for Eddie Howe to have at his disposal having operated out wide on both flanks alongside in attacking midfield since bursting onto the professional scene.

Odense Boldklub will know that they might have to accept a cut-price deal for Minteh given his contract situation, so the Magpies should capitalise on this by wrapping up a potential bargain for this exciting prospect who could go on to become a key player in years to come at St. James' Park.