Highlights Newcastle United have made some significant signings this summer, including Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh, and are reportedly close to signing Harvey Barnes for £38m from Leicester City.

The club may not be done with their transfer business and are considering a move for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri to add depth and competition to their front line.

En-Nesyri has a strong goal-scoring record, scoring 18 goals last season for Sevilla, and could provide a much-needed goal threat for Newcastle, who heavily relied on Callum Wilson for goals last season.

Newcastle United have around six weeks left to finish their business for the summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign.

Who have Newcastle signed this summer?

So far, the Magpies have snapped up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan to bolster their options in midfield, whilst Yankuba Minteh joined from Odense BK before being sent out on loan to Feyenoord for the season.

A third arrival appears to be on the way as it has been reported that English winger Harvey Barnes is set to sign for the club in a £38m deal from Leicester City, who were relegated to the Championship earlier this year.

That may not be the end of Newcastle's business this summer, though, as another striker could be on their list. The Magpies have been linked with a swoop for Sevilla centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri to compete with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

How many goals did Youssef En-Nesyri score last season?

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 26-year-old marksman plundered an impressive 18 goals across all competitions for the Spanish side.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth could finally replace Chris Wood by securing a deal to sign the Morocco international, who scored eight goals in 17 LaLiga starts last term.

Newcastle allowed the former Burnley man to leave on loan in January and that led to a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest this summer, which has left the club with Wilson and Isak as their only senior number nine options.

Eddie Howe's men will be competing across four competitions over the next nine months due to their involvement in the Champions League to go alongside their domestic commitments. This could mean that a third striker is needed to share out the minutes and avoid burnout.

Wood scored four goals in 35 Premier League appearances (19 starts) for Newcastle between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons following his move to Tyneside from Burnley in January of last year.

The New Zealand international also failed to register a single assist in that time as the experienced titan struggled to offer much of a threat at the top end of the pitch for Howe, which led to his switch to Forest.

En-Nesyri, however, has showcased his quality in recent years for Sevilla and could come in to provide the English head coach with an excellent option to compete with his current first-choice strikers.

The £58k-per-week talisman, who journalist Josh Bunting once described as "dangerous", could be fantastic for the Magpies if he is able to rediscover his 2020/21 form.

During that season, En-Nesyri found the back of the net 18 times in 23 LaLiga starts and scored six goals in eight Champions League matches, which shows that he has the quality to be a reliable scorer at that level.

Callum Wilson (18) was the only Newcastle player who scored more than 11 Premier League goals last term. This suggests that the potential is there for the Sevilla star to provide Howe with an additional goal threat up front.

He could offer far more than the now-Forest titan did during his time at St. James' Park, based on their respective goalscoring output, whilst also possibly being able to be one of the manager's most prolific options.

Therefore, Ashworth would finally replace Wood as Howe would have three superb strikers who all have the quality to be relied upon as the club prepare to compete on all fronts.