Newcastle United's sole focus at present will be on securing what would be a remarkable top-four finish come May, although the Magpies hierarchy will also have one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window, with further additions set to be made in order to help the club kick on even further.

As manager Eddie Howe himself previously revealed, the Tynesiders have different budget plans in place depending on where they finish in the table over the coming weeks, with the lucrative benefit of securing Champions League football undoubtedly the ultimate goal.

One man who the northeast side are already seemingly targetting ahead of next season is Crystal Palace sensation, Wilfried Zaha, with the Daily Star reporting that both the St James' Park outfit and West Ham United are the frontrunners in the race for the 30-year-old's signature.

The former Manchester United man - who is currently sidelined with a groin injury - could well still sign an extension at Selhurst Park with just a matter of weeks left to run on his existing deal, albeit with the report suggesting that the Ivory Coast international will be 'open to offers' amid that Premier League interest.

The signing of the long-serving Eagles talisman would appear to be an attractive prospect for Howe and co due to his proven ability in England's top-flight, having scored 67 goals and registered 29 assists in 302 Premier League games in the competition to date.

That being said, however, the £130k-per-week man has endured a far more underwhelming campaign this time around for the relegation-threatened outfit, having scored just six goals and provided only two assists in the league, prior to his injury setback.

Such below-par form may be of concern to those back on Tyneside, as too may be Zaha's apparent likeness to Man United enigma, Antony, with the pair said to share a number of statistical and stylistic similarities, according to FBref.

That comparison between the two fleet-footed wingers is showcased by their creative flair with the Palace man having racked up 70 progressive carries and 60 progressive passes so far this season in the league, with the Red Devils dynamo has recorded 78 progressive carries and 58 progressive passes.

That likeness is also further showcased by the duo's potential inconsistency, with Antony having been branded "frustrating" by talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, while Zaha has been described previously as something of a "maverick" who "plays by himself", according to Liverpool legend, John Barnes.

Such a comparison is not altogether flattering as the Old Trafford wizard has only scored three league goals himself in his debut campaign at the Theatre of Dreams, having made a mixed start to life at the club after signing from Ajax on an £86m deal last summer.

For Newcastle to be able to land their answer to the Brazilian, in the form of Zaha, without having to pay a transfer fee could prove an astute move, although Howe may have to consider the wisdom of bringing in a potentially unreliable and individualistic talent to his attacking ranks.