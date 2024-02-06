With just one win from their last six league games, Newcastle United's list of woes seem to never end with a star player now set for a spell on the sidelines after their injury proved more sinister than initially predicted.

After achieving European football for the first time in twenty years last season, Newcastle appear to have been brought back down to earth, sitting ninth in the Premier League and facing a growing list of injuries to first team players.

Whilst Saturday's thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Luton Town saw both Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson return to the field, the loss of Anthony Gordon halfway through the game did little to chip away at the injury list at St James' Park. A twisted ankle for Gordon saw him join a number of key players now missing for The Magpies.

Sandro Tonali will remain suspended until August after being charged with gambling offences, whilst his midfield partner, Joelinton, underwent surgery on his thigh last month and won't return until May at the earliest. First choice goalkeeper, Nick Pope, will not be back between the sticks until April with Martin Dúbravka taking up duties in his absence.

Despite the long list of significant injuries at Newcastle, it is developments surrounding a star player's short-term issue that will be of the greatest concern to fans.

Isak injury latest brings more bad news

After assistant coach, Jason Tindall, proclaimed that Alexander Isak was "close" to a return against Luton, it left many fans confused as to why their side's top scorer had not featured in the game. Post-match, it was the job of Toon boss, Eddie Howe, to be the bearer of bad news and concede that "He wasn't close. We don't think he's got a serious injury but it might keep him out for a couple of games but hopefully we can get him back pretty quickly."

The 24-year-old, who had to be withdrawn halfway through last month's victory over Aston Villa, is now set to be sidelined for the next few games with a groin injury, missing key clashes with Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and potentially Arsenal towards the end of the month. Isak has delivered 24 goals in 52 appearances since his £63 million move from Real Sociedad in August 2022, making himself a fan favourite in the north-east.

Whilst Isak will be sorely missed on Tyneside, Eddie Howe does have a capable replacement at his disposal in the form of Callum Wilson. After managing to keep hold of the Englishman during the January transfer window, the question will now be whether Wilson can replicate the output of his teammate.

Premier League stats 2023/24 Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Games played 15 17 Goals scored 7 10 Shots 15 19 Progressive Carries 9 35 Successful take-ons 12 23

There is no doubt that Callum Wilson will be able to replace Isak in regard to pure attacking output however, the Swede's presence will definitely be missed in the progressive side of the game. Significantly outranking his teammate in progressive carries and take-ons, Isak's versatility and proficiency with the ball at his feet is something that will be difficult to replicate as he spends the next few weeks watching from the sidelines.