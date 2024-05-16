Newcastle United’s Europa League hopes suffered a blow last night as the Magpies lost ground to Chelsea following the 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon and Lewis Hall managed to get on the scoresheet for Eddie Howe’s side, but it was in vain as Erik ten Hag’s claimed all three points.

The defeat was the Magpies’ first in the last four Premier League outings, with all eyes on the final day if the club are to feature in a European competition once more next season.

Howe’s side sit three points behind Chelsea following their win against Brighton and Hove Albion, with the Red Devils level on points going into the final match week.

One player in particular excelled at Old Trafford, staking his claim for a more regular place in the side ahead of next season.

Lewis Hall’s stats against Manchester United

In the last four matches, Howe has finally selected Hall to feature from the start at left-back - with the youngster taking advantage of the club’s recent troubles with injuries.

He’s gone from strength to strength in recent matches, with his display against United last night up there with one of his best in the black and white of Newcastle.

Hall featured for the entirety of the contest, completing 54 passes at a completion rate of 86% - with the 19-year-old completing more passes than midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes.

The current Chelsea loanee, whose deal turns permanent this summer, also managed 86 touches, 20 more than the Brazilian who like the majority of the side failed to have a real grip on the encounter.

Guimaraes vs Hall against Manchester United Statistics Guimaraes Hall Minutes played 90 90 Passes completed 42 54 Pass percentage 86% 87% Touches 66 86 Long balls completed 2 5 Key passes 0 2 Stats via Sofascore

Given the quality of his recent performances for the club, questions must be asked as to why it’s taken Howe this long to hand the youngster a consistent run in the first team.

His strike in stoppage time was the icing on the cake for his brilliant display, which saw him be awarded a 8/10 match rating by Chronicle Live journalist Lee Ryder, with the writer dubbing his effort as a 'wonder strike'.

Why Hall is now undroppable for Newcastle

There’s no denying, the left-back position has been a weak spot for the Magpies in recent months, with regular centre-back Dan Burn featuring there in an unnatural role, with sides starting to target his lack of pace in the channels.

However, Hall has certainly staked his claim for a permanent role on the left of the club’s defence, with the youngster only going to develop further given his tender age.

He looked to form an excellent partnership with winger Gordon down the left-hand side last night, giving the supporters a glimpse of what could be an exciting partnership for many years to come.

Gordon has been excellent for Howe’s side this campaign, grabbing his 11th league goal of the season last night - cementing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet in recent weeks.

However, following his recent outings, Hall looks as undroppable as the 23-year-old, with the defender having the potential to transform into one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League - his £28m fee looking like a potential bargain.