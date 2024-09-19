With the January transfer window a matter of months away, Newcastle United's scouting department are reportedly tracking a South American reinforcement who's already become a star in Europe.

Newcastle transfer news

Those at St James' Park have plenty of making up to do in 2025 on the transfer front after a monumental failure in the summer saw Eddie Howe's side left short on fresh faces. You wouldn't know it, however, with the former Bournemouth boss currently getting the very best out of the side at his disposal. The Magpies have so far won three from four Premier League, with the only time they've dropped points coming against the Cherries.

That said, when the fixtures begin to come thick and fast over the festive period, Newcastle may have their squad depth, or lack thereof, exposed for all to see in the Premier League, leading to some January reinforcements. On the transfer front, those in Tyneside have already been linked to the likes of Leroy Sane, who would be quite the apology gift for Paul Mitchell and co. to present to St James' Park alongside a potential midfield reinforcement.

According to TNT Sports in Brazil, Newcastle's scouting department are now tracking Ederson at Atalanta in hopes of luring the Brazilian away from last season's Europa League winners. They're reportedly not alone in their interest, however, with competition from Manchester United and Juventus suggesting that a tight battle is set to commence for Ederson's signature in 2025.

With Sandro Tonali back in action to sit alongside Bruno Guimaraes, the prospect of Ederson's arrival to complete such a midfield is certainly a mouth-watering one for those at St James' Park. Forming that trio, alone, may well make the midfielder's reported £40,000-a-week salary worth paying.

"Machine" Ederson would unleash Guimaraes

Without a defensive midfielder of similar calibre sitting next to him, Guimaraes has been unable to unleash his attacking quality since the early days of his Newcastle career in a significant blow for Howe's side. The arrival of Ederson, accompanied by the return of Tonali, would finally allow Guimaraes to become the creator from the Magpies' midfield, however.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Ederson Bruno Guimaraes Progressive Carries 32 65 Progressive Passes 214 283 Tackles Won 49 53 Ball Recoveries 188 237

Guimaraes' numbers, for starters, simply reflect just how incredible a player that Newcastle have at their disposal. Whether it's going forward or sitting in front of the backline, the Magpies have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Ederson, meanwhile, more than holds his own, especially off the ball with his ability to recover possession particularly standing out. Placing the Brazilian alongside his countryman at club level would be an act of genius by Newcastle, who must win the race for his signature in 2025.

Dubbed a "machine" by Italian football expert Carlo Garganese after the Europa League final, the Atalanta star is one that Newcastle's scouting department is watching and one that the rest of the Premier League should be keeping a keen eye on in 2025.