Rodney Parade

Key Information about Rodney Parade

Rodney Parade is one of the oldest football stadiums in England to house new tenants, and it has been the home of Newport County AFC since 2012 after the club decided to move from their previous home of Spytty Stadium due to new requirements of the club.

The Exiles moved to Rodney Parade, which originally opened in 1877 and owned by Newport Athletic Club who used it for various sports such as cricket and rugby.

A history of Rodney Parade

In May 2012, the Exiles decided to move to Rodney Parade for the new 2012-13 season, and they extended their stay at the ground by signing a ten-year lease in February the following year. The move meant that Newport had to ground-share with Newport RFC who had been using the stadium since the 1800s, and also with Newport Dragons. Rodney Parade was famously the first stadium in Wales to install floodlights, and in October 1879, the stadium made history by hosting the first-ever floodlit rugby match in Wales.

In recent years, Newport RFC shareholders agreed the sale of the ground to the Welsh Rugby Union, and in 2017, work began on installing a hybrid grass pitch which would be suitable for both rugby and football matches with no wear and tear. Newport County achieved their great escape at Rodney Parade, where they avoided relegation in 2016-17 and also managed to defeat Leeds United whilst drawing with Tottenham Hotspur.

The record attendance at Rodney Parade still stands at a massive 9,836 which is around 2000 more than the current capacity of the stadium. This came after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Tottenham Hotspur, and this was only achieved due to the temporary construction of two stands – one in the home and away ends. Despite this, the highest league attendance for the Exiles at Rodney Parade was 7,326 which was achieved during the final match of the 2016-17 season against Notts County.

Although this was not an official football attendance, the highest ever attendance at the ground was 31,000 which was achieved all the way back in 1952 when Newport RFC faced South Africa.

Rodney Parade has two covered stands; the two-tiered Compeed Stand and the Bisley Stand which are located in the west and east of the stadium subsequently. The upper tier of the west stand is all seated with 1,996 seats and the east stand is all-seated with just over 2,500 seats, also including a television gantry with cameras.

Tickets to Watch Newport County at Rodney Parade

Single matchday tickets for adults are priced from £20-22 depending on which stand is preferred, seniors can watch for £18, young adults from £14, and under-16s from £8 whilst under-6s can go for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

If preferred, season tickets can be obtained by adults for £368 which in turn will save them £139 across all 23 home fixtures. For seniors it costs £263, for young adults, it is £158, and for under-16s they range from £0-53 depending on age.

Related Links

https://www.newport-county.co.uk/ – Official website of Newport County

https://www.newport-county.co.uk/tickets/ – Newport County Ticket Office