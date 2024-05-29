A major European club are seemingly already plotting their move to sign Leeds United star Archie Gray this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Leeds need to sell after Championship playoff final defeat

The Whites suffered Championship playoff final heartbreak on the weekend, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley. As a result, Leeds are now likely required to sell some of their star players to comply with Profitability and Sustainability rules.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said there are "going" to be some departures.

“We are well capitalised from an investment standpoint. We have the funds that we need to do what we need to do. The reality of being in the Championship is that Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) plays a role. We also inherited a challenging situation, so naturally there are going to be some trade-offs. But also, we have a really good team, and it is not just about outs, but ins. We're looking at scouting possibilities and players that we can bring in. We will have to make some trade-offs because of P&S but we have the investment commitment to do what we need to do.”

Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto have already been linked with Elland Road exits, but when it specifically came to Gray’s future, Marathe added:

“It's a little too early to answer specific questions. I can't talk on specific players right now. If I can paint the big picture for you, there are certain things we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with P&S as we always have been, and there are certain trade-offs that we have to make. We will get to the drawing board and figure out which moves we have to make to make sure we are compliant. It is too early to say, obviously Archie is a tremendous player, as all the players who have put so much effort in for us, but every season brings change. I can't yet comment on it, but we'll see what happens.”

However, it looks as if one European giant is already planning their move for the 18-year-old.

Bayern Munich readying Archie Gray move

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Bayern Munich are “ready” to test Leeds’ resolve over Gray this summer, with Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd also keen should the teenager be available for transfer.

Within his report for HITC, Bailey adds that the Bundesliga giants are ready to try their luck when it comes to moving for Gray under incoming manager Vincent Kompany.

Gray enjoyed a phenomenal breakthrough campaign with his boyhood club, winning the EFL Young Player of the Year award and featuring regularly under Daniel Farke.

He eventually went on to make the right-back spot his own after beginning the season in his more natural midfield role, appearing 52 times in all competitions. Leeds will be hoping that it is not 52 and out, but by the looks of things, they could soon receive contact from Bayern and potentially other sides.