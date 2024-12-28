West Ham United are in need of potential reinforcements as we fast approach the January transfer window, especially going forward, with manager Julen Lopetegui setting his sights on an intriguing option for the winter.

West Ham target new forward in January as Julen Lopetegui buys more time

Up until very recently, Lopetegui was a man facing intense scrutiny in the Hammers dugout, but West Ham's small unbeaten run of four consecutive Premier League games has seemingly bought the Spaniard more time.

The east Londoners have won two and drawn two over their last quartet of domestic matches - building upon their 2-1 'El Sackico' win over Wolves at the start of December - and most recently downed Southampton 1-0 courtesy of Jarrod Bowen's strike on the hour mark.

However, there is reason to be concerned by West Ham's lack of attacking output. Michail Antonio was recently in a horrific car crash, which will keep him out for at least a year, and Danny Ings appears out of favour under Lopetegui.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (home) December 29 Man City (away) January 4 Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26

Summer signing Niclas Füllkrug is still working to find his feet again after recovering from a persistent Achilles tendon problem that kept the German out for months, with Lopetegui often utilising Bowen in a makeshift striker role over the last few weeks.

West Ham are widely reported to be after a new number nine in January, but will have to operate a sell-to-buy policy after a summer of heavy spending (Daily Mail).

As well as a potential fresh striking option, reports continue to link West Ham with a move for Real Sociedad's Brais Mendez.

The four-cap Spain international has entered technical director Tim Steidten's radar ahead of the winter window, and there are suggestions that Lopetegui personally wants West Ham to strike a mid-season deal for Mendez.

The 27-year-old has bagged three goals and three assists over 22 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad this season, and has played in a variety of midfield roles, including as a deep-lying midfielder, traditional centre-midfielder and in attacking midfield.

West Ham "bid for" Real Sociedad attacker Brais Mendez

Now, Spanish newspaper AS has shared an update on their rumoured pursuit of the former Celta Vigo star.

The outlet suggests in its printed headline, via Sport Witness, that West Ham have "bid for" Mendez - but doesn't detail the offer or financial conditions they've allegedly approached Sociedad with.

However, AS does back other reports that Lopetegui is personally keen on bringing his compatriot to the London Stadium. Mendez's contract at Sociedad is said to contain a £50 million release clause, which could be used as a yardstick to determine an appropriate asking price for interested clubs.

Aston Villa are also contending for Mendez, but the report hints that West Ham are ahead of Unai Emery's side in the race for his signature.

Called a "sensational" wide player by Breaking the Lines editor Zach Lowy, Mendez boasts 35 La Liga goals and 27 assists across his appearances in the division.