The conclusion of the 2023/24 season leaves Bayern Munich in an unfamiliar position: trophyless and desperately searching for a new manager.

Changes in the dugout are hardly a new phenomenon for the Bavarians, but something is different this time around, with the club appearing to be frantically sounding out plenty of candidates - including Thomas Tuchel, who nearly made a U-turn after previously saying he would leave at the end of the season as planned.

So with the ex-Bundesliga juggernauts looking uncharacteristically scattergun when it comes to finding a successor, it is hard to keep up with who is in the running to take over at the Allianz Arena.

Here are the managers who seem to be leading the race, though this can easily change over what could be a volatile summer in Munich.

Next Bayern Munich manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets) Manager Current team Odds Vincent Kompany Burnley 4/5 Mauricio Pochettino n/a 2/1 Roberto De Zerbi n/a 9/1 Hansi Flick n/a 10/1 Sebastian Hoeness Stuttgart 16/1 Erik ten Hag Man Utd 20/1 Thomas Frank Brentford 20/1 Massimiliano Allegri n/a 25/1 Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 25/1 Zinedine Zidane n/a 25/1 Odds correct as of 22nd May 2024

1 Vincent Kompany

Burnley

Vincent Kompany has become a sought-after manager in recent weeks, with the Belgian being linked with the vacancies at Bayern and Brighton, among others.

That comes despite facing relegation from the Premier League with Burnley and a lack of high-level success in management, even if his trophy-laden playing career precedes him. It would be a bold choice by anyone to hire the Belgian, and that he is heavily backed at this stage is intriguing in itself.

2 Mauricio Pochettino

Free agent (Last job: Chelsea)

Mauricio Pochettino recently became a sudden managerial departure himself, and this has opened up the prospect of him swapping west London for Bavaria.

Since his exit from Stamford Bridge, the indication has been that he could jump straight into another role, and with Bayern looking to return to the pinnacle of German football, reuniting Harry Kane with his former manager may now become a distinct possibility.

3 Roberto De Zerbi

Free agent (Last job: Brighton)

Roberto De Zerbi is now available to approach without having to negotiate with his club, having parted ways with Brighton & Hove Albion following the end of the season.

One hurdle to overcome, should they wish to hire the Italian, could be that the ex-Seagulls boss appeared to suggest that he would be taking an extended break after his departure from the south coast side.

But having been mentioned as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in recent months, perhaps a move to Bayern wouldn’t be totally above his station.

4 Hansi Flick

Free agent (Last job: Germany)

Former boss Hansi Flick knows how to win at Bayern, so would be a safer bet than most on this list. His stint as Germany boss, which included their early exit at the World Cup, may serve to taint his reputation, but he will always remain a Champions League and Bundesliga winner, and returning to familiar surroundings may bring the best out of him once again.

But whether that is what this team needs having finally relinquished their domestic crown remains to be seen.

5 Sebastian Hoeness

VfB Stuttgart

This one could be a long shot, even if it would make a lot of sense from a selfish point of view. Sebastian Hoeness’ Stuttgart side shocked the Bundesliga not only in qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but doing so ahead of Bayern, as well as finalists Borussia Dortmund.

It has been said that but for Bayer Leverkusen’s gargantuan heroics, the achievements of Hoeness’ team would be the story of the season.

So weakening a rival by picking off their talented manager would almost certainly serve Bayern well, though indications are that Hoeness is committed to Stuttgart for the moment.

6 Erik ten Hag

Manchester United

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Erik ten Hag has been doing a poor job at Manchester United, with his side having to settle for eighth place in the Premier League. Indeed, the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City remains their only chance of playing in Europe next season.

However, it appears the powers that be at Bayern see things a little differently, with Ten Hag mentioned as a potential candidate for the top job in Bavaria despite a terrible campaign.

But for all his accomplishments, it is difficult to imagine Bayern seeing him as the best option given the Dutchman’s limited success in two years at United.

7 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Reports in recent days had suggested that Thomas Frank has been mentioned internally as a potential candidate for the vacant role.

Though while Frank’s job in turning Brentford into a stable Premier League side has been admirable, it could be argued that there has been little to suggest he would be capable of thriving at a club like Bayern Munich. It would represent one hell of a jump up, so this is surely on the unlikelier end of the probability scale.

8 Massimiliano Allegri

Free agent (Last job: Juventus)

There are a lot of things that go in Massimiliano Allegri’s favour when it comes to pitching for the Bayern job. He’s a serial league winner and has handled many egos in a supremely talented Juventus side over a long period of time.

Therefore, should Bayern be preparing to build their next dynasty, Allegri can boast of being in charge of one himself.

However, the nature of his departure in Turin will surely cast doubt over his suitability for the role, not least in the wake of another sub-par league campaign from the Old Lady.

9 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen

The fact Xabi Alonso is this far down the list perhaps points towards Bayern’s lack of confidence in getting him in, with the Spaniard leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented Bundesliga title in an unbeaten campaign.

Naturally, continuing the project in Leverkusen appears to be the most likely outcome, with many players set to do the same. However, you wouldn’t be surprised if Bayern keep their eyes on their former midfielder and pounce if given an opportunity.

10 Zinedine Zidane

Free agent (Last job: Real Madrid)

Zinedine Zidane’s record is certainly impressive, though he has never managed outside of Real Madrid. What does go in the Frenchman’s favour is his ability to control a dressing room full to the brim with stars - something that could come in handy if Bayern come calling.

However, there are surely better-placed candidates than a manager who has not managed in club football for three years.