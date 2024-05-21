Ahead of their final Premier League game of the season, Brighton & Hove Albion announced that they would be parting ways with Roberto De Zerbi, bringing an end to a fruitful two-season period which saw the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League for the first time amid a sixth-place top-flight finish.

De Zerbi’s tenure was not without its challenges, with the Italian occasionally having to clarify question marks over his future, not only due to his personal desires, but interest from other clubs, such had been the success of his time on the south coast.

While the former Roma boss has said he is in no rush to return to football, Brighton must now act decisively in the off-season to appoint his successor. But who could Tony Bloom bring in to replace De Zerbi and continue the Seagulls’ current status as a strong and stable Premier League outfit with firm ambitions of Europe?

Here are 10 candidates who have been tipped for the vacant role at the Amex Stadium.

Next Brighton manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets) Manager Current team Odds Kieran McKenna Ipswich 4/5 Francesco Farioli Nice 13/8 Russell Martin Southampton 8/1 Graham Potter n/a 16/1 Vincent Kompany Burnley 16/1 Liam Rosenior n/a 20/1 Carlos Corberan West Brom 25/1 Maurizio Sarri n/a 25/1 Rob Edwards Luton 25/1 Steve Cooper n/a 25/1 Odds correct as of 21st May 2024

1 Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna is currently a strong favourite to replace De Zerbi at Brighton following his exploits with Ipswich Town, who have enjoyed successive promotions up to the Premier League under the former Manchester United coach.

Aside from a presumably hefty compensation package, persuading the 38-year-old to part ways with the Suffolk outfit at this stage could be a tough ask, though the lure of a competitive top-flight side may be enough for a manager also reportedly being eyed by Manchester United and Chelsea.

2 Francesco Farioli

Nice

Not only does Francesco Farioli have decent top-flight experience, but the Italian also has previous with Roberto De Zerbi, having served as his goalkeeping coach at Benevento and Sassuolo.

He has also achieved success in the managerial hot seat, primarily in Turkey with Alanyaspor before joining French side Nice at the start of the season, guiding them to the Europa League group stages ahead of Lyon and Lens.

At 35, he would certainly represent a bold yet exciting appointment very much of the De Zerbi mould.

3 Russell Martin

Southampton

Russell Martin’s first season at Southampton is not yet over, with his Saints side still vying for an immediate return to the Premier League via the upcoming Championship play-off final.

Perhaps what may be endearing him to the Brighton hierarchy is Southampton’s possession-based style of play, which could be appealing following the respective styles De Zerbi and Graham Potter.

As with McKenna, a move across the south coast at this juncture may require some convincing with promotion still a possibility. Moreover, this would seem a pretty experimental punt from the Seagulls for a team capable of challenging the European places next term.

4 Graham Potter

Free agent (Last job: Chelsea)

A move for Graham Potter this summer may not be the daftest idea in the world, even if the prospect of a returning manager can seem like a natural regression.

But let’s not forget it was at Chelsea that Potter left under a cloud, not Brighton. The Blues’ frantic search for the perfect boss (which appears to be forever ongoing) saw an abrupt end to the Potter project at the Amex - thanks to a record compensation fee for a manager.

So belatedly continuing that project may yet be appetising, though given the success of De Zerbi and the meticulous planning that the club put into selecting managers, Potter could seem a departure from that philosophy.

5 Vincent Kompany

Burnley

Vincent Kompany may have achieved promotion at a canter with Burnley in 2022/23, but his managerial career has been rather chequered.

A trophyless spell at home club Anderlecht, whom he failed to steer into the Champions League, was followed by his journey to the north-west, though this past season’s performance in the Premier League will surely have some questioning his credentials at the top level.

However, that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with the vacancy at Bayern Munich, so perhaps there’s more than meets the eye with the Belgian.

6 Liam Rosenior

Free agent (Last job: Hull City)

There would be something poetic about hiring former Seagulls defender Liam Rosenior, who was somewhat harshly dismissed as Hull City boss in recent weeks after taking them to the brink of the Championship play-offs.

However, whether he has the credentials is another matter, and taking an unnecessary gamble amid Brighton’s recent successes in the Premier League and exploits in Europe surely has to be regarded as unlikely.

7 Carlos Corberan

West Bromwich Albion

One manager who did make the Championship play-offs this season is Carlos Corberan, who also nearly took Huddersfield Town back to the top flight before losing at Wembley to Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Having initially made his name on these shores after becoming a part of Leeds United’s coaching staff under Marcelo Bielsa, his proficiency in building competitive teams in the Championship certainly points towards a manager who is perhaps waiting for the chance to prove himself at a higher level.

8 Maurizio Sarri

Free agent (Last job: Lazio)

There is no doubting that Maurizio Sarri is a successful manager - he has won trophies in his native Italy as well as in England, having led Chelsea to Europa League glory in 2019.

That success on the continent could make him an appealing candidate for a side that surely has aspirations of becoming European regulars, though Sarri’s past suggests he rarely settles down for long at clubs, so the absence of continental competition next term means this hardly looks like a match made in heaven.

9 Rob Edwards

Luton Town

Rob Edwards’ Luton Town side have earned plenty of admirers over the past 12 months, with the Hatters taking their Premier League survival bid to the final day in a testament to the manager’s ability in the dugout.

It could make you wonder what he could achieve with more resources, given that Luton certainly had their moments last term, and were the best of the three promoted sides who went straight back down despite coming up through the play-offs. Though as with a number on this list, this would feel like more of a gamble.

10 Steve Cooper

Free agent (Last job: Nottingham Forest)

Steve Cooper was loved at Nottingham Forest, and it is easy to see why, having taken the Reds back to the Premier League after decades away, before keeping them up and putting up a good fight the following season before owner Evangelos Marinakis pulled the trigger.

Previously touted as a potential future England boss, becoming Brighton manager wouldn’t appear to be something that would faze the Welshman, though with him being this far down the list of favourites, it may well be that the Seagulls have better options in mind.