It's fair to say that it has been a mixed bag of a debut season in charge at Chelsea for Mauricio Pochettino, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss leading the club to the cusp of European qualification, albeit in a far from serene manner.

The Blues notably slipped up in the Carabao Cup final to a youthful Liverpool side, were hit for five by rivals Arsenal and were even held to a draw by the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley, amid a litany of disappointing results.

On the flip side, however, there has been reason for encouragement in 2024 for those at Stamford Bridge - not least due to Cole Palmer's 22-goal haul in the Premier League - with statement wins over the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

That positive end to 2023/24 has not halted the speculation surrounding Pochettino's future in the dugout, however, with even the man himself hinting that there could be a parting of ways ahead of next season.

As such, if the one-time Southampton boss was to depart after just a solitary season at the helm, who could Todd Boehly turn to to replace him? Here are 11 candidates who have been linked with assuming the ever-changing hot seat, including two men who have previously held the fort in west London…

Next Chelsea manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets) Manager Current team Odds Ruben Amorim Sporting CP 9/2 Jose Mourinho n/a 5/1 Roberto De Zerbi Brighton 6/1 Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich 8/1 Thiago Motta Bologna 10/1 Michel Sanchez Girona 12/1 Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 12/1 Brendan Rodgers Celtic 16/1 Julian Nagelsmann Germany 16/1 Kieran McKenna Ipswich 16/1 Zinedine Zidane n/a 16/1 Odds correct as of 15th May 2024

1 Ruben Amorim

Sporting CP

Leading the pack at present is Sporting CP boss, Ruben Amorim, the 39-year-old bolstering his hopes of a high-profile appointment after securing a second Primeira Liga title triumph this season with the Lisbon outfit.

An exciting, youthful manager arriving after success in Portugal - sound familiar? - could work a treat yet again for those at Stamford Bridge, albeit with competition set to be fierce with the likes of West Ham United and Liverpool just two of the clubs to have kept a close watch on the emerging talent.

2 Jose Mourinho

Free agent (Last job: AS Roma)

From the 'next Mourinho' to the main man himself, could the Chelsea/Jose love story be set for a third act?

With three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup to show for his efforts during his first two spells at the club, the 61-year-old certainly knows a thing or two about securing silverware - even guiding AS Roma to the Europa Conference League in his most recent post.

Turning to the enigmatic genius would certainly be a popular decision among the Stamford Bridge faithful, yet after enduring a mixed time of it since his previous stint in west London, is the Portuguese still a managerial marvel, or merely a busted flush?

3 Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton

Chelsea's fondness for poaching key figures from the Amex has almost become something of a running joke in recent times, having notably plucked the likes of Graham Potter, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella from the Seagulls - as well as making notable appointments behind the scenes.

It is then no surprise that Potter's successor on the south coast, Roberto De Zerbi, is also being tipped to follow in the Englishman's footsteps, having notably helped to guide Brighton to Europa League qualification in 2022/23.

Lauded as "one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years" by an admiring Pep Guardiola, the Italian tactician looks destined for a big move sooner rather than later.

4 Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich

It is not just Mourinho who could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge, with Thomas Tuchel also likely to be a popular appointment, after guiding the club to Champions League glory in 2021.

Whether Boehly - who removed the German from his post in September 2022 - would be willing to re-hire the Bayern Munich boss is another matter altogether, yet having coached at the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, his record at the elite level speaks for itself.

5 Thiago Motta

Bologna

Thiago Motta has been instrumental in overseeing one of the surprise stories of 2023/24, having remarkably led Serie A side Bologna to Champions League qualification - ending a 60-year wait at the club for a return to Europe's top table.

Still only 41, the former Spezia and Genoa boss has made impressive early strides in his managerial journey, and with a wealth of experience to boot from a playing career that took in the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG, he would certainly be a worthy candidate.

6 Michel Sanchez

Girona

The figurehead of another side punching above their weight in Europe's top five leagues, Michel Sanchez has guided Girona to Champions League qualification over their own, having at one stage even threatened Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title.

Perhaps something of an unknown quantity outside of Spain, the 48-year-old deserves to receive admiring glances from across the continent, having led his current side out of Spain's second tier and into Europe's elite competition.

7 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen

It would be foolish for any elite club not to be looking the way of Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard having achieved remarkable feats in what is his first full season as a manager at senior level.

Having taken over a Bayer Leverkusen side who were residing outside the relegation zone in 2022/23, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid man has since gone on to lead the charge toward a stunning Bundesliga triumph - ending Bayern Munich's 11-year domestic dominance in the process.

The 42-year-old has worked wonders with a relatively youthful side in Germany, could he do the same at Stamford Bridge?

8 Brendan Rodgers

Celtic

Another man with Chelsea connections, Brendan Rodgers previously worked in the academy set-up with the club, before taking on the role of reserve team manager - prior to eventually departing for Watford in 2008.

Previously so close to steering Liverpool to the league title in 2014, the Northern Irishman has since won a host of major honours across two spells at Celtic, while also overseeing Leicester City's first FA Cup triumph in 2021 - beating Tuchel's side in the final.

With a wealth of Premier League experience, Rodgers certainly wouldn't be the worst appointment, although whether he would spark excitement among the fanbase is another matter entirely.

9 Julian Nagelsmann

Germany

The man who will lead host nation, Germany, at this summer's European Championships, Julian Nagelsmann has been among the most sought-after young managers of recent years, amid his work at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern.

Still remarkably just 36, the German could well be a figure to build around for the long-term at Stamford Bridge, while also boasting the necessary credentials after notably winning the Bundesliga during his time in Munich in 2021/22.

Spurs are just one of many Premier League clubs to have been linked with the in-demand coach in recent times, with a move to England likely to be in the pipeline before too long.

10 Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

After guiding Ipswich Town back to the promised land that is the Premier League following back-to-back promotions, Kieran McKenna is another bright young manager destined for big things, having thrived since leaving the Manchester United coaching set-up in 2021.

Previously part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff, the Irishman is no stranger to working at an elite club, although it would undoubtedly a sizeable gamble if Boehly was to look his way in the near future.

11 Zinedine Zidane

Free agent (Last job: Real Madrid)

Would such a list be complete without the great Zinedine Zidane?

Three years on from ending his second spell with Real Madrid, the wait goes on to see just when 'Zizou' will return to the world of management, having previously enjoyed remarkable success in the Spanish capital after securing three successive Champions League triumphs while in charge at the Bernabeu.

A glamour name with a dazzling playing CV to boot, the Frenchman surely won't be short of offers if and when he does decide to make a comeback.