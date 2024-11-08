Coventry City fans will have been feeling a little restless regarding their side's slow start out of the blocks this season, with the Sky Blues currently occupying a lowly 17th position in the Championship standings.

Still, nobody would have expected the news of Mark Robins' dismissal to filter through anytime soon, considering the recent rise of Coventry all the way up to the second tier has been mostly the 54-year-old's own doing.

Robins took over when Coventry were submerged in an almighty mess, with the West Midlands side loitering all the way down in League Two when he joined.

Fast forward to now, and the Sky Blues are a well-established outfit in the Championship and even narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League in 2023, with an FA Cup semi final greeting Robins' men this year too.

The unforgiving Coventry board have decided to act, however, with new manager targets now firmly on their mind to try and appease the disgruntled natives.

Here are three managers the Sky Blues could now target in the wake of Robins' exit, with one name even currently managing in the same league as the underperformers...

1 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard could well feel he's overdue a return to management, with Coventry giving him a potential avenue back in.

The former Everton boss' reputation as a boss did take a battering at the Toffees - with only 12 wins tallied up from the 46 games he took charge of at Goodison Park - but he is still held in high regard by Derby County fans.

The divisive 46-year-old steered the Rams to 26 wins from 57 total clashes when at the club, with 103 goals scored along the way, which resulted in Derby reaching the Championship playoff final back in 2019.

That final was ultimately lost, but Lampard could repair his damaged reputation by taking on the vacancy at the Sky Blues, especially if he kickstarts a charge up the division.

He's got an eye for talent too, with the likes of Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Harry Wilson starring under his tutelage at Derby. He reportedly wanted to sign former Sky Blues star Viktor Gyokeres when he was at Everton too.

2 Lee Carsley

Still in interim charge of England until Thomas Tuchel is officially handed the reins, Lee Carsley will have his post-Three Lions future firmly on his mind with a position in the U21s there for him.

His next step could see him return back to the CBS Arena away from staying put with England however, having lined up for Coventry as a player on two separate spells, alongside beginning his coaching journey in the West Midlands.

He has experienced a topsy-turvy time in charge of the Three Lions senior team, but he could be a great fit here as Coventry navigate a reality without Robins at the helm, giving the unsettled fanbase a figure they know well.

Carsley has also succeeded as a manager away from the senior gig with England, having masterminded 23 wins from 29 games in the U21 fold.

3 Des Buckingham

Last, but by no means least, Oxford United manager Des Buckingham could well replace Robins.

Perhaps not as well known as Lampard or Carsley to outsiders looking in, the current U's boss has been a revelation at the Kassam Stadium, ever since he joined in November of last year to justify his inclusion here.

Buckingham would steer his boyhood club to an unbelievable promotion up to the Championship barely a year into his job post, toppling Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in an entertaining playoff final, when the Trotters were expected to rise up to the second tier.

This season, he has shown off his managerial credentials in the Championship too, with Oxford above the managerless Sky Blues currently by two points, as Buckingham continues to impress under pressure.

This could be seen as a potential downgrade on the end of the up-and-coming 39-year-old, but with Coventry arguably in a false position and with players such as Ben Sheaf at his potential disposal, this might well be an attractive - if slightly left-field - move for him to make.