While international tournaments bring about plenty of dreams and optimism, the reality is that one of two scenarios will befall the England team this summer: the Three Lions will triumph over all and Gareth Southgate’s men will march into the World Cup qualifiers as European champions, or supporters will be begging for a changing of the guard after falling short on the biggest of stages once again.
Of course, there have been instances where victorious managers have left their respective national posts. Marcelo Lippi did so with Italy in 2006, while Luiz Felipe Scolari - once an England manager candidate himself - departed weeks after delivering the World Cup to Brazil.
In the meantime, Southgate has been linked to the potential upcoming vacancy at Manchester United, despite Ten Hag still being in the post amid a turbulent season at Old Trafford.
Next Man Utd manager: Who could replace Erik ten Hag?The Dutchman is under huge pressure at Old Trafford, but who could take over if he is sacked?
The current England boss’ contract expires at the end of 2024, so that could either be a sign of the FA waiting for the result of the Euro 2024 campaign before making a decision over his future - or that Southgate will be given the opportunity to choose whether to continue should England do well in Germany.
All things considered, a change in the Three Lions dugout regardless of what happens this summer wouldn’t be a major surprise. So who could replace Southgate? With few obvious options to choose from, here’s a look at who is being backed to succeed the 53-year-old and take England into the 2026 World Cup…
England's 10 best managers of all time - rankedGareth Southgate is preparing to lead the Three Lions into Euro 2024, but how does he rank among previous England bosses?
|
Next England manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets)
|
Manager
|
Current team
|
Odds
|
Eddie Howe
|
Newcastle
|
5/2
|
Graham Potter
|
n/a
|
8/1
|
Mauricio Pochettino
|
n/a
|
9/1
|
Pep Guardiola
|
Man City
|
10/1
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
n/a
|
14/1
|
Lee Carsley
|
England U21
|
14/1
|
Steve Cooper
|
n/a
|
14/1
|
Steven Gerrard
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
16/1
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
England Women
|
20/1
|
Thomas Tuchel
|
n/a
|
20/1
|
Odds correct as of 3rd June 2024.
1 Eddie Howe
Newcastle United
One of the current favourites for the England job is Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. His rise up the English game is one to be admired, and the fact he is now flourishing at the top level suggests he has a style that is adaptable to his squad’s needs, but the lack of international experience and domestic silverware may count against him.
|
Age
|
46
|
Active since
|
2008
|
Former teams
|
Burnley, Bournemouth
|
No. of trophies
|
1
|
Major honours
|
None
2 Graham Potter
Free agent (last job: Chelsea)
Graham Potter seems to be linked with every job going at the minute, with the ex-Chelsea boss having a range of potential destinations as he gears up for his next move.
However, similarly to Howe, it would be a remarkable jump for him to go from excelling at just underneath the top level of the Premier League to being given the national job. That said, he has proved himself to be a shrewd tactician, so perhaps the international setup would suit him.
|
Age
|
49
|
Active since
|
2011
|
Former teams
|
Ostersund, Swansea, Brighton, Chelsea
|
No. of trophies
|
3
|
Major honours
|
Svenska Cupen (2017)
3 Mauricio Pochettino
Free agent (last job: Chelsea)
Free from the clutches of the Stamford Bridge owners who ousted him despite his relative successes in west London last term, Mauricio Pochettino is once again a free man.
His knowledge of the English game and desire to promote youngsters at club level will be sure to work in his favour if he was to take on the job, though he has famously not won a major trophy as a manager outside of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, there’d be no unlimited transfer market fund available to him here.
|
Age
|
52
|
Active since
|
2009
|
Former teams
|
Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea
|
No. of trophies
|
3
|
Major honours
|
Ligue 1 (2022), Coupe de France (2021)
4 Pep Guardiola
Manchester City
Upon their latest Premier League triumph, questions started to be asked about Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City, where the Spaniard is set to enter a ninth season in what is the final year of his current deal.
Guardiola has become well accustomed to English football culture (albeit, he’s only just learned what ‘squeaky bum time’ is) and it’s not clear what his next move would be. Spain may well have a similar vacancy if their own Euros campaign doesn’t go to plan, but having tried to persuade Jose Mourinho to take the job in the past, Guardiola could well be high on the FA’s list.
|
Age
|
53
|
Active since
|
2007
|
Former teams
|
Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich
|
Trophies
|
39
|
Major honours
|
Champions League (x3), Premier League (x6), Bundesliga (x3), La Liga (x3), FA Cup (x2), DFB-Pokal (x2), Copa del Rey (x2), EFL Cup (x4), Super Cup (x4), Club World Cup (x4)
Ranking the football managers with the most trophy wins in historyCarlo Ancelotti sealed his fifth Champions League title at Wembley, but where does he rank among the very best to ever do it?
5 Jurgen Klopp
Free agent (last job: Liverpool)
This one could take some doing. Jurgen Klopp seemed to indicate that he would be taking some time out following his emotional exit from Liverpool at the end of last season.
However, after claiming that he was unable to handle the intense, day-to-day nature of club management when announcing his Anfield departure, perhaps the international calendar will appeal to him more. With Julian Nagelsmann set to continue in charge of his native Germany beyond Euro 2024, it could be a viable option for England, however unlikely it may seem.
|
Age
|
56
|
Active since
|
2001
|
Former teams
|
Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool
|
No. of trophies
|
14
|
Major honours
|
Champions League (2019), Premier League (2020), Bundesliga (x2), FA Cup (2022), DFB-Pokal (2012), EFL Cup (x2), Super Cup (2019), Club World Cup (2019)
6 Lee Carsley
England U21
One of the more predictable appointments would be a relative outsider in England U21 boss Lee Carsley. Appointing the former Everton midfielder would be akin to Southgate’s own path into the job (without an undercover journalist bringing the previous manager down, of course).
Southgate’s highlight as U21 boss was winning the Toulon Tournament in 2016; four months later, he replaced Sam Allardyce in the senior team.
Carsley recently led the Young Lions to U21 Euros glory last summer, with James Trafford’s heroics securing a faultless campaign as they went the entire tournament without conceding. With this kind of pedigree and how well it seems to have worked for Southgate, perhaps Carsley is further up the wishlist than some may think.
|
Age
|
50
|
Active since
|
2012
|
Former teams
|
Brentford, England U20
|
No. of trophies
|
1
|
Major honours
|
U21 European Championship (2023)
7 Steve Cooper
Free agent (last job: Nottingham Forest)
Another manager with international success is former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. The Welshman was in charge of the under-17s who won the World Cup in 2017.
Having won promotion to the Premier League with Forest, he is clearly no one-trick pony, and by keeping them up the year after, he has demonstrated his ability to deliver what is expected of him.
He will surely be held in high regard by the decision-makers as and when the time for making the big call comes.
|
Age
|
44
|
Active since
|
2014
|
Former teams
|
England U16, England U17, Swansea, Nottingham Forest
|
No. of trophies
|
1
|
Major honours
|
U17 World Cup (2017)
8 Steven Gerrard
Al-Ettifaq
Steven Gerrard is no doubt revered by many in the game, though his standing in managerial circles is a little baffling at present.
His tenure at Rangers was satisfactory to say the least, as he ended their long wait for a Scottish Premiership title and denied rivals Celtic a tenth in a row in the process.
However, his shortcomings in Europe, as well as in subsequent spells at Aston Villa and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, are hardly worthy of him becoming the next Three Lions boss. Then again, they did give Big Sam the job…
|
Age
|
44
|
Active since
|
2018
|
Former teams
|
Rangers, Aston Villa
|
No. of trophies
|
1
|
Major honours
|
Scottish Premiership (2021)
9 Sarina Wiegman
England Women
The only entry on this list with a senior international honour to their name, Sarina Wiegman would be as left-field an appointment as it would be inspiring. Putting aside for a moment the seismic cultural significance of a first-ever female manager for the men’s team, Wiegman is arguably the most qualified candidate currently based within the British Isles.
A double Women’s Euro winner and two-time World Cup finalist, this would be a no-brainer in any other world. However, one would question whether she has even entered the consciousness of the FA at this point, even after all her success with the Lionesses.
That said, appointing Wiegman could jeopardise her current project, while the optics of England Women appearing as a feeder team for the men’s side soon after their first major signs of success could be detrimental, not to mention a massive gamble.
|
Age
|
54
|
Active since
|
2006
|
Former teams
|
Ter Leede, ADO Den Haag, Netherlands
|
No. of trophies
|
11
|
Major honours
|
UEFA Women's Euro (2017, 2022), Eredivisie (2012), KNVB Cup (x3)
10 Thomas Tuchel
Free agent (last job: Bayern Munich)
Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a return to England even before departing his most recent role at Bayern Munich, with the German being mentioned as a potential recruit for Manchester United and former club Chelsea.
While neither of those looks like coming to pass at present, the England job could yet be another role that piques his interest. But as with many others on this list, his lack of international pedigree will count against him, even if he has excelled on the continental stage at club level.
|
Age
|
50
|
Active since
|
2007
|
Former teams
|
Augsburg II, Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich
|
No. of trophies
|
11
|
Major honours
|
Champions League (2021), Bundesliga (2023), Ligue 1 (x2), Coupe de France (2020), DFB-Pokal (2017), Coupe de la Ligue (2020), Super Cup (2021), Club World Cup (2021)