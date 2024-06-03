While international tournaments bring about plenty of dreams and optimism, the reality is that one of two scenarios will befall the England team this summer: the Three Lions will triumph over all and Gareth Southgate’s men will march into the World Cup qualifiers as European champions, or supporters will be begging for a changing of the guard after falling short on the biggest of stages once again.

Of course, there have been instances where victorious managers have left their respective national posts. Marcelo Lippi did so with Italy in 2006, while Luiz Felipe Scolari - once an England manager candidate himself - departed weeks after delivering the World Cup to Brazil.

In the meantime, Southgate has been linked to the potential upcoming vacancy at Manchester United, despite Ten Hag still being in the post amid a turbulent season at Old Trafford.

The current England boss’ contract expires at the end of 2024, so that could either be a sign of the FA waiting for the result of the Euro 2024 campaign before making a decision over his future - or that Southgate will be given the opportunity to choose whether to continue should England do well in Germany.

All things considered, a change in the Three Lions dugout regardless of what happens this summer wouldn’t be a major surprise. So who could replace Southgate? With few obvious options to choose from, here’s a look at who is being backed to succeed the 53-year-old and take England into the 2026 World Cup…

1 Eddie Howe

Newcastle United

One of the current favourites for the England job is Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. His rise up the English game is one to be admired, and the fact he is now flourishing at the top level suggests he has a style that is adaptable to his squad’s needs, but the lack of international experience and domestic silverware may count against him.

Age 46 Active since 2008 Former teams Burnley, Bournemouth No. of trophies 1 Major honours None

2 Graham Potter

Free agent (last job: Chelsea)

Graham Potter seems to be linked with every job going at the minute, with the ex-Chelsea boss having a range of potential destinations as he gears up for his next move.

However, similarly to Howe, it would be a remarkable jump for him to go from excelling at just underneath the top level of the Premier League to being given the national job. That said, he has proved himself to be a shrewd tactician, so perhaps the international setup would suit him.

Age 49 Active since 2011 Former teams Ostersund, Swansea, Brighton, Chelsea No. of trophies 3 Major honours Svenska Cupen (2017)

3 Mauricio Pochettino

Free agent (last job: Chelsea)

Free from the clutches of the Stamford Bridge owners who ousted him despite his relative successes in west London last term, Mauricio Pochettino is once again a free man.

His knowledge of the English game and desire to promote youngsters at club level will be sure to work in his favour if he was to take on the job, though he has famously not won a major trophy as a manager outside of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, there’d be no unlimited transfer market fund available to him here.

Age 52 Active since 2009 Former teams Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, PSG, Chelsea No. of trophies 3 Major honours Ligue 1 (2022), Coupe de France (2021)

4 Pep Guardiola

Manchester City

Upon their latest Premier League triumph, questions started to be asked about Pep Guardiola’s future at Manchester City, where the Spaniard is set to enter a ninth season in what is the final year of his current deal.

Guardiola has become well accustomed to English football culture (albeit, he’s only just learned what ‘squeaky bum time’ is) and it’s not clear what his next move would be. Spain may well have a similar vacancy if their own Euros campaign doesn’t go to plan, but having tried to persuade Jose Mourinho to take the job in the past, Guardiola could well be high on the FA’s list.

Age 53 Active since 2007 Former teams Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich Trophies 39 Major honours Champions League (x3), Premier League (x6), Bundesliga (x3), La Liga (x3), FA Cup (x2), DFB-Pokal (x2), Copa del Rey (x2), EFL Cup (x4), Super Cup (x4), Club World Cup (x4)

Related Ranking the football managers with the most trophy wins in history Carlo Ancelotti sealed his fifth Champions League title at Wembley, but where does he rank among the very best to ever do it?

5 Jurgen Klopp

Free agent (last job: Liverpool)

This one could take some doing. Jurgen Klopp seemed to indicate that he would be taking some time out following his emotional exit from Liverpool at the end of last season.

However, after claiming that he was unable to handle the intense, day-to-day nature of club management when announcing his Anfield departure, perhaps the international calendar will appeal to him more. With Julian Nagelsmann set to continue in charge of his native Germany beyond Euro 2024, it could be a viable option for England, however unlikely it may seem.

Age 56 Active since 2001 Former teams Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool No. of trophies 14 Major honours Champions League (2019), Premier League (2020), Bundesliga (x2), FA Cup (2022), DFB-Pokal (2012), EFL Cup (x2), Super Cup (2019), Club World Cup (2019)

6 Lee Carsley

England U21

One of the more predictable appointments would be a relative outsider in England U21 boss Lee Carsley. Appointing the former Everton midfielder would be akin to Southgate’s own path into the job (without an undercover journalist bringing the previous manager down, of course).

Southgate’s highlight as U21 boss was winning the Toulon Tournament in 2016; four months later, he replaced Sam Allardyce in the senior team.

Carsley recently led the Young Lions to U21 Euros glory last summer, with James Trafford’s heroics securing a faultless campaign as they went the entire tournament without conceding. With this kind of pedigree and how well it seems to have worked for Southgate, perhaps Carsley is further up the wishlist than some may think.

Age 50 Active since 2012 Former teams Brentford, England U20 No. of trophies 1 Major honours U21 European Championship (2023)

7 Steve Cooper

Free agent (last job: Nottingham Forest)

Another manager with international success is former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. The Welshman was in charge of the under-17s who won the World Cup in 2017.

Having won promotion to the Premier League with Forest, he is clearly no one-trick pony, and by keeping them up the year after, he has demonstrated his ability to deliver what is expected of him.

He will surely be held in high regard by the decision-makers as and when the time for making the big call comes.

Age 44 Active since 2014 Former teams England U16, England U17, Swansea, Nottingham Forest No. of trophies 1 Major honours U17 World Cup (2017)

8 Steven Gerrard

Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard is no doubt revered by many in the game, though his standing in managerial circles is a little baffling at present.

His tenure at Rangers was satisfactory to say the least, as he ended their long wait for a Scottish Premiership title and denied rivals Celtic a tenth in a row in the process.

However, his shortcomings in Europe, as well as in subsequent spells at Aston Villa and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, are hardly worthy of him becoming the next Three Lions boss. Then again, they did give Big Sam the job…

Age 44 Active since 2018 Former teams Rangers, Aston Villa No. of trophies 1 Major honours Scottish Premiership (2021)

9 Sarina Wiegman

England Women

The only entry on this list with a senior international honour to their name, Sarina Wiegman would be as left-field an appointment as it would be inspiring. Putting aside for a moment the seismic cultural significance of a first-ever female manager for the men’s team, Wiegman is arguably the most qualified candidate currently based within the British Isles.

A double Women’s Euro winner and two-time World Cup finalist, this would be a no-brainer in any other world. However, one would question whether she has even entered the consciousness of the FA at this point, even after all her success with the Lionesses.

That said, appointing Wiegman could jeopardise her current project, while the optics of England Women appearing as a feeder team for the men’s side soon after their first major signs of success could be detrimental, not to mention a massive gamble.

Age 54 Active since 2006 Former teams Ter Leede, ADO Den Haag, Netherlands No. of trophies 11 Major honours UEFA Women's Euro (2017, 2022), Eredivisie (2012), KNVB Cup (x3)

10 Thomas Tuchel

Free agent (last job: Bayern Munich)

Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a return to England even before departing his most recent role at Bayern Munich, with the German being mentioned as a potential recruit for Manchester United and former club Chelsea.

While neither of those looks like coming to pass at present, the England job could yet be another role that piques his interest. But as with many others on this list, his lack of international pedigree will count against him, even if he has excelled on the continental stage at club level.