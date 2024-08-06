These next few days could prove to be key as a £55 million player awaits a move to Arsenal before deadline day on August 30.

Edu and Arteta push for more signings

It hasn't exactly been the busiest of windows for manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar, despite some reports that Arsenal were planning to break their summer transfer record on marquee additions.

There are still weeks remaining before time runs out to secure fresh faces, so this could still come to fruition, but Arsenal chiefs will have to act quickly. So far, goalkeeper David Raya has joined on a permanent deal from Brentford for around £27 million, with defender Riccardo Calafiori later joining from Bologna for an initial £34 million.

Raya usurped long-standing number one Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks last season, relegating the England international to Arteta's substitute's bench, while Calafiori helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season and impressed at Euro 2024.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compared in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Reports suggest Arsenal could sign a forward before deadline day, with striker Eddie Nketiah currently in talks to join Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille. Arteta and Edu have reportedly discussed signing Joao Pedro from Brighton as a replacement for Nketiah, according to some reports, and remain linked with a high-profile move for Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, there is also the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino. The Spaniard, who impressed for eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain recently, also amassed eight goals and five assists across 45 appearances in all competitions at club level last term.

Arsenal have been deemed very likely to sign Merino ahead of other competitors for his signature, like Barcelona. The 28-year-old's contract includes a £55 million release clause, but with his deal expiring next year, he could join Arteta for a lesser fee.

Next few days key as Merino waits to join Arsenal

Merino has already agreed personal terms on a move to Arsenal, according to some reports in the UK, but both Sociedad and Arsenal are still yet to formally shake hands on a deal.

Basque news outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa provide their own update on the situation this week, stating in their headline that Merino is awaiting a move to Arsenal this summer. The former Newcastle star reported for training with Sociedad on Monday, and it is claimed his future could be decided "in the next few days".

While his career is described as far away from the La Liga side, Noticias say the only certainty for Merino is his return to training after winning the Euros - suggesting it isn't a forgone conclusion that he's making the move to north London.

Arteta and Edu will be keen to get this deal over the line as quickly as possible, as it has dragged on for some time now.