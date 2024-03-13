These next few weeks could prove "crucial" as Tottenham look to "finalise" a move for one club's 22-goal striker, according to an intriguing report this week.

Spurs eyeing Harry Kane replacement for Ange

Reports over the last month indicate that Spurs are very likely to sign a forward this summer, with an out-and-out striker also looking like a very real possibility.

While the north Londoners are thought to be interested in a wide player as one of their major signings of the next transfer window (Miguel Delaney), you also cannot rule out the possibility of a centre-forward. Indeed, there are some suggestions that Spurs could well look to sign a new number nine to finally replace Harry Kane.

Ange Postecoglou's side, according to reporter Wayne Veysey, are laying the groundwork to sign a marquee striker later in the year and ex-managing director Fabio Paratici will play a crucial role with his network of contacts.

The Italian still works for Spurs on an unofficial consultancy basis, and it will be interesting to see if he can help them bring in a proven, goalscoring forward. A few names have been mentioned already, like Brentford's Ivan Toney, with the Englishman looking set to be one of the hottest topics this summer.

“I think he will be the number one target but I think he will be for a number of clubs. He’s a proven goalscorer,” said Alan Hutton to Tottenham News late last year.

“There were question marks over him when he came into the Premier League asking whether he’ll be able to do what he did in the Championship. And absolutely, he has done that.

“He runs in behind, he works centre-backs, he works hard for the team, he’s down to earth and he scores goals – that’s what he’s there for. He’s an absolute goalscorer and he looks like a nightmare for defenders.

“He would absolutely make Tottenham better if they had the money to spend on him. He’s that guy we’re talking about but there’ll be a lot of teams looking for someone like him."

As stated by Hutton, the competition for Toney's signature could price Spurs out of a bidding war for the Englishman, so it is perhaps wise for chairman Daniel Levy and co to consider cheaper alternatives - especially if they're serious about signing a winger.

Tottenham could look to "finalise" Mohamed Amoura move

According to Fennec Football, Tottenham hold a very serious interest in Union St.Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura.

Amoura's best league performances for Union this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Sporting Charleroi 1-3 Union 9.16 Cercle Brugges 0-2 Union 8.99 Union 2-1 Club Brugges 8.50 Union 3-2 RWD Molenbeek 8.24 RWD Molenbeek 2-3 Union 8.07

The exciting Algerian has bagged 22 goals in all competitions so far this season, and the Lilywhites are stepping up their efforts to sign him as they "set their sights".

Fennec writes that these next few weeks could prove "crucial" as Tottenham look to "finalise" a move for Amoura. London emissaries are keeping a close watch over the 23-year-old in the mean time, and were in attendance to watch him during Union's recent 3-0 defeat to Fenerbache.