It has been a mixed bag of a season for Tottenham Hotspur thus far, with Ange Postecoglou's men currently languishing in ninth in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

With two wins under their belt in the Europa League - and with progression just about secured in the EFL Cup - the Lilywhites can reflect on a sense of positivity, albeit with much of that having been wiped away following the second-half collapse at the Amex last time out.

Perhaps, the north Londoners will point to their summer transfer business as a reason for their turbulence, with pundit Alan Pardew among those to insist that "the transfer policy in the summer did not strike... of a team that wanted to be champions".

Indeed, aside from the club-record capture of Dominic Solanke, Spurs' three other major recruits were all teenagers, with Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all strengthening the squad rather than necessarily the starting lineup at N17.

Those long-term signings can be viewed through the lens of Pardew - i.e signifying a lack of ambition - but it could well point to an exciting future for the club, not least with 17-year-old Mikey Moore also beginning to make his emergence.

That trend of looking to the long-term, rather than the here and now, could well continue in January, if recent reports are anything to go by...

Spurs transfer news

As per Football Insider, Tottenham are said to be among the clubs who are keeping tabs on Southampton teenager, Tyler Dibling, with the 18-year-old having caught the eye despite the Saints' early struggles this season.

The report indicates that some of England's 'biggest clubs' have sent scouts to watch the wing wizard in action in recent weeks, with Spurs named alongside Manchester United as one of the notable interested parties.

The promising Englishman - who has previously spent time with Chelsea's youth set-up - has a contract until 2027, but the belief at St Mary's is that they will need to tie him down to a new deal, or run the risk of him being poached.

Spurs' next Gareth Bale

It would, of course, not be the first time that the north London side have poached a rising star from the Saints, with Spurs forking out around £10m to sign a lesser-known teenager by the name of Gareth Bale back in 2007.

That deal for the then-17-year-old did not provide instant success as the Welshman remarkably went on a run of 24 Premier League games without a win - with talk of a permanent exit having even been mooted - yet like any rough diamond, it wasn't long before he began to shine.

In all, across his two spells at the club, the frightening left-footer recorded 71 goals and 53 assists in 237 games, while also raking in a fortune for Daniel Levy following his £85m exit to Real Madrid.

While it is far too soon to predict a similar trajectory for young Dibling, the tale of Bale does showcase the benefits of plucking a rising star in their teenage years, before allowing them the chance to grow and develop in the first team.

Although typically deployed on the right flank - unlike the early version of Bale, who operated at left-back or left-wing - the Saints starlet does boast a "magnificent left foot", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, having made a strong impression in the top-flight in recent weeks.

The Exeter native notably first came to attention on his full Premier League debut against Manchester United last month, having produced a sprawling save from Andre Onana in the early exchanges, before expertly winning a penalty after being taken out by a desperate Diogo Dalot.

That impact was subsequently followed by his first goal for the Saints in the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, showcasing remarkably quick feet to make space for himself inside the area, followed by a composed, clinical finish into the corner.

While perhaps a more technical player than the powerful athlete that was Bale in his pomp, Dibling did previously evoke memories of the ex-Wales star's famous night at the San Siro, after netting three identical goals in an U21 clash against Newcastle United.

Equally, like Bale, the in-demand ace is 'one of a rare breed of players that gets you off your seat' - as per Southampton legend Franny Benali - ensuring he could well be an instant hit at N17.

Dibling's 2024/25 PL season in numbers 7 games (4 starts) 1 goal 0 assists 1 'big chance' created 1.0 key passes* 85% pass accuracy* 1.6 successful dribbles* 47% total duels won* 7.9x possession lost* 2.0 fouls earned* Stats via Sofascore (per game)

Of course, Postecoglou and co may wish to see how he gets on over the coming months in the top-flight before making their move, yet all signs point to a player who could well be a future superstar if managed correctly.