Trent Alexander-Arnold kissed the camera, just like Steven Gerrard. What a shame that such an iconic moment was taken from Liverpool, though supporters were quickly mollified as Old Trafford conceded three more very legal goals to condemn Manchester United to defeat.

Still, shame. Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's linchpin, the homegrown superstar of his idol's ilk. Fans anxiously await news of a contractual resolution, for the 25-year-old is a free agent at the end of the campaign and free to talk to outfits like Real Madrid in January.

Liverpool need him to stay, and continue a legacy that could stretch to something of the same distinction as Gerrard, who is possibly Anfield's greatest-ever player.

Liverpool are growing a rich crop of academy talent right now but are not historically the most prolific of youth producers. Still, when they're good, they're good.

'Klopp's kids' played an instrumental role in winning the Carabao Cup last season, crucially performing during an injury-hit period to ensure the outfit's resurgence.

There's more to come, with the Merseysiders recently completing the signing of Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha, who might just be the next big thing.

Why Liverpool signed Rio Ngumoha

Getting Ngumoha's signing over the line has been a protracted ordeal, but well worth the extended effort. The 16-year-old's transfer from Chelsea to Liverpool has been something of an open secret since news first emerged in June, and now Arne Slot and the club's academy bosses can whoop at the addition of a prodigious talent.

Ngumoha, who is in the final year of his secondary school studies, will not be expected to play a part in Slot's senior set-up for several years, instead fostering his skills at youth level, but the indication is that he could be set to play a starring role in the Premier League in the years to come.

A fleet-footed and technical attacking midfielder, the teenager has drawn comparisons to Jamal Musiala and could be the long-term successor to a player like Dominik Szoboszlai, especially given Slot's preference to operate with a ten at the frontal point of the midfield.

Chelsea's scattergun approach to spending has seen an influx of up-and-coming players, though this might have an adverse effect on a talent such as Ngumoha, and when weighing up Liverpool's offer, it was a no-brainer.

Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah both burst onto the scene last year and have cemented regular first-team roles, and this will no doubt have captured the attention of a host of young players across the country.

The thing is though, Liverpool are picky. Slot's ruthlessness in the dugout has seen a host of hopefuls loaned out or sold, limiting the options somewhat but also refining them.

Ngumoha has the quality to emulate Bradley and Quansah, and it's quite possible he has made a move that will have a significant impact on his future.

Sure, sure, he's tipped for great things, but believe it or not Ngumoha is not actually Liverpool's most talented teenager. Indeed, there's a lad named Trey Nyoni with the world at his feet, and he might just be the next Gerrard to burst onto the scene.

Trey Nyoni could be the cream of Kirkby's crop

Last season, Jurgen Klopp introduced Nyoni to life on the senior stage with a cameo against Southampton in the FA Cup, also perching on the bench in the Premier League during home fixtures against Brentford and Luton Town, though he did not feature.

He's been hailed for his "exceptional" quality by Liverpool reporter Neil Jones and enjoyed a key role in Liverpool's pre-season, scoring a peach against Sevilla and netting during his sole appearance of the current campaign, against Leicester City's U21s in the Premier League 2.

He also travelled with the first team for the opening day of the 2024/25 campaign. He didn't make the bench but watched on as Ipswich Town were defeated 2-0 after a scintillating second-half display. It would be a brave person to bet against Nyoni earning a minute or two under Slot's wing this season.

Trey Nyoni: Career Stats So Far Club Apps Goals Assists Liverpool U21 16 3 0 Leicester U18 15 2 1 Liverpool U18 8 3 1 Liverpool 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

A dynamic and multi-functional midfielder, Nyoni has yet to discover his best position but invariably impresses when on the pitch, producing slick and stylish performances when sitting deep, dictating play, and crashing into the box with ferocity when in a looser, more forward-focused midfield role.

His balance in possession, his gliding gait, have suggested that he bears the technical quality to make a significant impact on the major stage in the future.

Couple that with his versatility in the centre of the park, and Liverpool might not just have their next Alexander-Arnold on their hands, they might even have a player cut from the same cloth as Gerrard.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool star who knows a thing or two about rising from the youth ranks to a prominent position at Anfield, has even waxed lyrical about the 17-year-old's potential.

He said: "Trey [Nyoni] has got everything in him. He showed it the other night, and he is fearless for such a young age, that goes without saying. He just needs to keep going and trust the process."

Gerrard was the ultimate midfielder, scorer, creator, combative presence, leader, legend. The Scouse-born superstar was truly one of a kind, scoring 186 goals and adding 155 assists across 710 appearances for the Reds, notably the catalyst of Liverpool's Champions League triumph in Istanbul, one of the greatest nights in sporting history.

Only time will tell if he makes it at Liverpool, but Nyoni is skilled beyond his years, proving throughout the off-season that he has the quality to make a significant impact at the club, already earning his professional debut.

He might be better than Ngumoha, but supporters should simply revel in the knowledge that they have two of England's most talented youngsters - either one could bloom into something special, and Liverpool know it.