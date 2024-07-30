Leeds United have around a month left to go to do their business before the summer transfer window officially slams shut at the end of August.

The Whites are looking to build a squad that can compete to finally secure promotion to the Premier League, after they fell short in the play-off final last season.

Daniel Farke's side kick-off the 2024/25 campaign with a clash against Portsmouth at Elland Road in less than a fortnight and have added four players to the group so far this summer.

Central defender Joe Rodon has signed permanently, after his loan spell in West Yorkshire last term, and Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle have both joined on permanent deals. Meanwhile, midfielder Joe Rothwelll has signed on loan from Bournemouth.

The Championship side have also watched players move on from the club, though, as Archie Gray, Charlie Cresswell, and Glen Kamara have left to join Tottenham Hotspur, Toulouse, and Rennes respectively.

Leeds' work in the transfer window may not be done yet, though, as they are reportedly looking to add a young talent to their attacking options.

Leeds interest in teen whiz

According to Ta To Take on Telegram, as relayed by LeedsUnitedNews, the Whites are one of the teams interested in a swoop to sign Metalist Kharkiv winger Hennadiy Synchuk.

The report claims that Sunderland, Derby County, and Middlesbrough are also keen on the teenage talent, alongside teams from Germany, and this shows that there will be plenty of competition for his signature.

It states, though, that Leeds are currently leading the race to bring the 18-year-old sensation over to England ahead of their Championship rivals.

Ta To Take adds that the West Yorkshire outfit have been keeping tabs on Synchuk since the winter transfer window, and it appears as though they could now make their move for him this summer.

The report does not reveal, however, how much money it would take to convince Kharkiv to part ways with their talented young prospect before the deadline.

It, therefore, remains to be seen how likely a deal is this summer as the Ukrainian side's demands are unclear and it is unknown how much money Leeds are prepared to pay for him.

If the Whites do end up securing a deal for the Ukraine U23 international, though, then they could find their next Wilfried Gnonto, who was another teenage whiz snapped up by the club.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto masterclass

In the summer of 2022, former sporting director Victor Orta - now of Sevilla - swooped to sign the Italian youngster from FC Zurich for a reported fee of £3.8m.

Like Synchuk, Gnonto was only 18 at the time and arrived as a talented prospect with the potential to develop into a first-team performer for the club.

The versatile forward had produced 12 goals and ten assists in 74 appearances for Zurich in all competitions, and had previously played for Inter at academy level.

Gnonto immediately emerged as a first-team option for Leeds in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, as he went on to rack up two goals and four assists in 24 top-flight outings that term - along with two goals in three FA Cup matches.

Despite coming in as a teenager from Switzerland with little experience at the top level in Europe, the Italian ace hit the ground running in Yorkshire and has since developed into a star for the club.

Leeds were relegated down to the Championship at the end of his first season at Elland Road and that provided him with an opportunity to drop down to the second tier and showcase his attacking quality on a regular basis.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 36 xG 5.36 Goals 8 xA 3.81 Big chances created 5 Assists 2 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Gnonto produced ten direct goal contributions in 36 appearances in the division from a right wing position.

He provided a clinical edge at the top end of the pitch, outperforming his xG by almost three goals, but was let down by his teammates, who did not make the most of the opportunities that he created for them.

Overall, though, Leeds played a masterclass with Gnonto as they picked up a teenager from Switzerland for a modest fee and have turned him into a key first-team performer.

Why Synchuk could be Gnonto 2.0

Synchuk could be Gnonto 2.0 as he is another 18-year-old winger who could arrive at Elland Road with the potential to develop into a star for Farke.

Whilst there would not be a great deal of expectation around the teenage whiz, as there was not with the Italian, he could come in and take to Leeds like a duck to water.

As an 18-year-old with no prior experience of English football or a track record of delivering consistently impressive performers, Synchuk could not come in with pressure to immediately perform and that could allow him to play with freedom and showcase the best of his qualities.

The right-sided attacker, who was described as "underrated" and a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has made 30 first-team appearances for Kharkiv but is yet to score his first senior goal and has only produced one assist.

He has, though, scored three goals in eight games for Ukraine at U19 and U23 level combined so far, which shows that the potential is there for him to make an impact at the top end of the pitch.

2024 U19 Euros Hennadiy Synchuk Appearances 3 Sofascore rating 7.57 Goals 1 Assists 0 Key passes per game 2.7 Dribbles completed per game 1.3 Duel success rate 64% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Synchuk caught the eye at the U19 Euros with his country earlier this month, eventually losing to France in the semi-finals.

His 2.7 key passes per game is particularly impressive when you consider that no Leeds player managed more than 2.6 per match in the Championship last term.

This suggests that the potential is there for him to offer an excellent creative presence down the right flank for Leeds if he can eventually translate that form over to senior level.

There is plenty for the teenage whiz to prove and Farke could provide him with chances to showcase his quality in the first-team and follow in Gnonto's footsteps.