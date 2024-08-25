Newcastle United may have won their opening Premier League match of the season, but their performance was far from the standard expected if Eddie Howe is looking to take them back into the top four.

This was despite playing with ten men, and it is clear a couple of new signings have to be made before the end of the transfer window.

There were several excellent displays against the Saints, as Joelinton showed why he could be key player for Howe this season.

Joelinton's game in numbers against Southampton

The midfielder was arguably one of the Magpies' finest performers last week. Not only did he score the only goal of the day with a well-taken finish, but the Brazilian was solid defensively, winning four of his five aerial duels during the game along with making six clearances and one tackle.

This set the tone for what could be a stunning campaign for the player, although it is clear Howe needs another midfielder added to his squad in order to challenge for a Champions League spot.

Could Howe be keeping tabs on a former PSG and Juventus midfielder who has plenty of experience playing at the highest level? He could be Joelinton 2.0 for Howe.

Newcastle chasing move for France midfielder

As reported earlier this week, Newcastle are battling it out with Manchester United in order to secure the signature of Adrien Rabiot.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on luring the Frenchman to the Premier League in the next few days, meaning Howe faces plenty of competition.

Rabiot made 35 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last term, scoring five times while chipping in with three assists in the process.

He also starred for France in their run to the semifinals of Euro 2024 and his signing could benefit Newcastle this season.

Indeed, according to FBref, Rabiot is the tenth-most comparable player to Joelinton in Europe’s top five leagues. Given how impressive the Brazilian has been in a midfield role for the Magpies, signing a player who is similar could be advantageous.

Adrien Rabiot's league statistics for Juventus last season Goals 5 Assists 3 Key passes per game 0.8 Big chances created 6 Total duels won per game 5.7 Tackles per game 1.9 Via Sofascore

The duo registered similar domestic statistics last season for their respective teams with regard to shots per 90 (1.29 vs 1.34), pass success rate (82.2% vs 83.6%), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.17 vs 3.3) and successful take-on percentage per 90 (51.9% vs 48.6%), underlining how alike they are statistically.

Lauded as “extraordinary” by former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, Rabiot has all the required qualities at his disposal to improve the current Newcastle midfield.

Coming off of stints in Italy and France, the 29-year-old would certainly be a good fit under Howe, with his experience at the highest level key to taking the club back to Europe’s premier club competition.

They will face plenty of challenges in order to complete a swoop for him, but if they do pull it off, Rabiot will represent a major statement of intent from the club.