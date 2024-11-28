Everton are once again finding themselves in a precarious situation for the third Premier League season in a row, with relegation a real threat given their recent form.

The Toffees have only picked up 11 points from their opening 12 outings this campaign, winning just two games in the process.

Last Saturday’s meeting with Brentford pretty much summed up the campaign they’re having under Sean Dyche, drawing 0-0 with Thomas Frank’s side at Goodison Park, despite the visitors playing with just ten men for over 45 minutes after Christian Norgaard’s first-half dismissal.

His side were frustrated in attacking areas, unable to find the back of the net and capitalise on the advantage they were handed - ultimately a familiar story of their season to date.

They have struggled to replicate their end-of-season form from 2023/24 which saw them secure survival despite a combined eight-point deduction, with one area of the pitch undoubtedly contributing to their lowly league standing of 15th place.

Everton’s major issue so far in 2024/25

Goals have been hard to come by for Everton in recent seasons, as seen with their tally of just 41 goals in 38 matches during their near miss with relegation last year.

However, Dyche has been unable to transform their fortunes in the final third in recent months, with goals still hard to come by on Merseyside in the Premier League.

His side have only produced ten goals in 12 matches, with Dwight McNeil the top scorer to date, scoring just three goals - a signal as to how much the Toffees have struggled to create opportunities in attacking areas.

In the league this campaign, they have been presented with 16 big chances, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing seven of those on his own, restricting him to a measly tally of just two goals scored.

Dyche’s men have also only averaged four shots on target per 90 since August, the fourth worst of any side in England’s top-flight, which sees their lowly goal tally come as no surprise given the lack of chances directed on goal.

Such records will undoubtedly be a cause for concern to supporters, as they desperately hope to enter their first season at Bramley-Moore in the top division rather than the Championship.

If there is to be a change in fortunes, the 53-year-old could turn to one member of his squad to try and push the club away from any looming relegation threat and maintain his status as manager, with rumours already swirling regarding possible replacements in the dugout.

The man who Dyche must unleash to save his job

Over the summer transfer window, the hierarchy invested money into the playing squad to try and combat their recent issues - most notably in forward positions.

Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye were just additions who arrived at Goodison, but despite the latter registering two goals, Everton's situation up front still remains the same. In truth, they are missing a figure of the past like Romelu Lukaku, who powered home 87 goals in just 166 games for the club.

As a result, Toffees boss Dyche could turn to fellow summer signing Armando Broja, who - like Lukaku before him - joined on an initial loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

The Albanian international is yet to feature after his temporary signing following a long-term ankle issue, but the 23-year-old has been spotted making his comeback in training over the last couple of weeks.

Broja, who’s previously been dubbed as “dangerous” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has proven he’s capable of supplying consistent goals in the Premier League, as seen during a previous loan spell with Southampton in 2021/22.

He managed to register six goals during the aforementioned year, in what was his first taste of top-level football in England, despite his breakthrough at Chelsea. That purple patch as saw the youngster described as "devastating" by Sergio Porrini, the assistant manager of Albania, at the time.

Armando Broja's stats by club during his career Club Games Goals Assists Chelsea 38 3 2 Southampton 38 9 1 Chelsea U18 35 16 5 Vitesse 34 11 3 Chelsea U23 13 3 0 Fulham 5 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Whilst it’s to be expected that he will take time to settle into the squad on Merseyside after his recent injury struggles, the under-fire boss must unleash the striker over Calvert-Lewin upon his return to full fitness.

Expecting Broja to follow in the footsteps of that man Lukaku may be a tough ask, although as journalist Gab Marcotti previously stated, he "can do a lot of the things Lukaku can do".

Time is ticking for the former Burnley manager at Goodison following another slow start, with Broja able to dig the 53-year-old out of trouble and get his own career back on track in the process.