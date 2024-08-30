It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window for Liverpool this summer, with the club’s dealings only ramping up over the last seven days.

Arne Slot’s side completed a deal to sign Georgian international goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the 23-year-old spending the remainder of the campaign at Valencia - joining the Reds in the summer of 2025.

They also clinched a deal to sign Italian winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus over the last couple of days, spending £12.5m including add-ons - bolstering the attacking options at Slot’s disposal.

However, as of yet, the club are yet to sign the midfielder they’ve been desiring all summer after Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi rejected the chance to move to Anfield.

It’s since been quiet on the club’s hunt for a new deep-lying talent, but that could be about to change on deadline day, with one player linked with a move to Merseyside before the closure of the window in less than 12 hours time.

Liverpool interested in £75m midfield talent

According to TyC Sports, Liverpool have had an attempt to land Porto’s Argentinian midfielder Alan Varela after previous interest in the talent.

The 23-year-old, who’s been on the club’s radar for some time, has been subject to discussions over a potential move to Anfield, with the hierarchy holding a huge interest in the youngster.

However, Varela has a €90m (£75m) release clause in his current deal, with the Portuguese side unwilling to let him leave unless the Reds trigger the deal in his contract.

He would be a huge addition for Slot’s side, potentially completing his midfield trio and following in the footsteps of his compatriot who’s currently plying his trade on Merseyside.

Why Varela could be Mac Allister 2.0 for Liverpool

Argentinian star Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a successful debut campaign at Liverpool last season, featuring in 33 Premier League matches, achieving a total of ten combined goal contributions.

He joined the club in a £35m deal from fellow English side Brighton - a bargain for a player of his quality - with the 25-year-old cementing his place as a regular starter at the heart of the Reds side.

Mac Allister could be joined by compatriot Varela before tonight’s deadline, with the duo potentially able to form an excellent partnership in the middle of midfield, handing the club a huge boost in their pursuit of a successful first season under Slot.

When comparing their respective stats from 2023/24 on FBref, the pair are very similar, with the Porto star matching or even bettering the Reds’ number 10 in various key areas.

The “monstrous” talent, as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, may have registered fewer goals and assists, but he did manage to achieve a higher pass completion rate and complete more progressive passes per 90 - showcasing his excellent ability at moving the ball into forward areas.

How Varela & Mac Allister compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Varela Mac Allister Games played 30 33 Goals + assists 5 10 Progressive passes 7.3 7.2 Pass accuracy 88% 87% Take-on success 70% 53% Interceptions made 0.9 1.2 Clearances 1.1 0.9 Stats via FBref

He also completed more take-ons than the current Liverpool ace, demonstrating how effective he would be at keeping the ball in Slot’s possession-based system.

Defensively, Varela has also impressed, completing more clearances, and providing that added defensive cover in front of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahim Konate that the club have been searching for.

Whilst £75m is a huge figure for an unproven Premier League player, he would provide serious quality to the midfield department, allowing the Argentinian to link up with his compatriot at Anfield.

With less than 12 hours left in the window, Slot’s side will have to move quickly to secure a deal for the youngster to avoid a repeat of a collapsed move for Zubimendi, with it a chance to potentially end the search for a No.6.