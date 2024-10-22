Manchester City have had plenty of success under Pep Guardiola, with the legendary manager winning numerous trophies at the Etihad, including six Premier League titles.

However, after almost 10 years in Manchester, those behind the scenes may need to start thinking quickly about who they can bring in to replace Guardiola as Man City manager.

Pep Guardiola honours as Man City manager Premier League (6) 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 League Cup (4) 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 FA Cup (2) 2019, 2023 Champions League (1) 2023 Club World Cup (1) 2024 UEFA Super Cup (1) 2024 Community Shield (3) 2018, 2019, 2024

Guardiola’s Man City contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season as things stand, and he hasn’t hidden his desire to manage an international team in the future.

So who could Man City target to replace Guardiola? We've taken a look at 10 potential candidates.

Next Man City manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets) Manager Current team Odds Michel Girona 4/1 fav Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 4/1 fav Ruben Amorim Sporting CP 4/1 fav Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich 8/1 Roberto De Zerbi Marseille 16/1 Marco Rose RB Leipzig 18/1 Zinedine Zidane n/a 18/1 Mikel Arteta Arsenal 20/1 Mauricio Pochettino USA 20/1 Luis Enrique Paris Saint-Germain 20/1 Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 20/1 Eddie Howe Newcastle 20/1 Ernesto Valverde Athletic Club 20/1 Sebastian Hoeness VfB Stuttgart 20/1 Odds correct as of 22nd October 2024

1 Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has been catching the eye across Europe after the work he has done with the Bundesliga side.

Alonso guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten domestic campaign in 2023/24, becoming Germany’s first-ever 'Invincible' side. He has been linked with Man City to replace Guardiola, so it’s no surprise to see him backed as a strong candidate.

2 Ruben Amorim

Sporting CP

Another manager who has been heavily linked to replace Guardiola at Man City is Ruben Amorim, who is currently with Sporting CP.

The Portuguese boss has drawn praise from Guardiola in the past, who said last year that Amorim "is one of the best at the moment".

However, close rivals Manchester United have also been linked with Amorim to succeed Erik ten Hag, so City may need to act relatively fast over the coming months if they feel Amorim is the right man.

3 Vincent Kompany

Bayern Munich

With a statue outside the Etihad, a return to Man City in the dugout for former captain Vincent Kompany would be a fairytale.

The Belgian has been making strides in management after winning the Championship title with Burnley. He was unable to keep the Clarets in the Premier League before leaving for Bayern Munich in the summer, and will now be learning what it is like to lead one of Europe’s best sides.

Should he impress in Munich, City chiefs may see him as a potential candidate to come in.

4 Michel

Girona

One of the favourites to replace Guardiola at Man City is Girona boss Michel, with the La Liga side a part of the City Football Group.

The relationship between City and Girona could therefore help in a potential deal, with Michel guiding his current side to Champions League qualification last season.

5 Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain

If experience is what City are after following Guardiola’s eventual departure, Luis Enrique could be a standout candidate.

The former AS Roma, Barcelona and Spain manager is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the treble in his first season with the French giants.

Enrique also won numerous honours with Barcelona including the Champions League, so he could be a safe pair of hands to come in.

6 Sebastian Hoeness

VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness reportedly turned down Manchester United over the summer - something which would immediately make him liked on the blue side of the city.

The 42-year-old has been working his way up in management, taking charge of RB Leipzig's and Bayern Munich's youth teams before getting the Hoffenheim job in 2020.

Hoeness finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich in his first season with Stuttgart, so he could be someone on City’s radar.

7 Mikel Arteta

Arsenal

Arguably the most controversial appointment on the list would be Mikel Arteta, who was previously Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad before joining Arsenal.

In recent years, Arteta and Guardiola have gone head-to-head in the Premier League title race, with City coming out on top.

However, should Guardiola extend his stay in Manchester for a few more years and Arsenal fall away slightly, perhaps City could look at a dramatic move for Arteta.

8 Xavi

Free agent (last job: Barcelona)

Xavi Hernandez is currently out of work so could be a relatively straightforward appointment for City chiefs. His first taste of management came in Qatar with Al-Sadd before spending three years in charge of Barcelona.

He won La Liga in 2022/23 before leaving the Nou Camp in 2024 and is someone who Guardiola knows well during their time with the Catalan giants.

9 Simone Inzaghi

Inter

Man City and Guardiola got the better of Simone Inzaghi and Inter in their famous Champions League final triumph in 2023, but he too could be another potential replacement at the Etihad.

Inzaghi has gained plenty of experience in the dugout with Inter and Lazio, winning nine senior honours as a manager.

Guardiola couldn’t beat Inzaghi in the Champions League back in September, though, with Man City left frustrated in a 0-0 draw with the Nerazzurri.

10 Roberto De Zerbi

Marseille

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi was seen by some as the natural successor to Guardiola during his time in England.

However, the Italian surprisingly left the Seagulls earlier in 2024 and has since taken over at Marseille. Guardiola recently hailed De Zerbi as "one of the most influential managers in [the] last 20 years", so if he has a say on who his successor is, perhaps De Zerbi’s name will come up in conversation.