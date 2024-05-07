Manchester United have not had the best of seasons, with the Red Devils not yet assured of a European spot next term with just a few games remaining.

It’s a poor sign of how Erik ten Hag’s tenure has unravelled, as his side have been unable to kick on from last year’s third-place finish behind Manchester City and Arsenal. While they were nine points off the top two last year, they head into the weekend’s clash against the Gunners 29 points behind the leaders.

Their recent 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Crystal Palace has seen the scrutiny over this United team and their manager at its most intense. With that in mind, it would not be implausible to suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers are thinking about making a change over the summer.

All this comes as the incumbent Dutchman has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role at Bayern Munich, and suddenly the prospect of a new man taking over at Old Trafford becomes very realistic indeed.

So who could succeed Ten Hag should the powers that be at United (or Bayern) make the call? Here are 11 candidates who have been linked with assuming the Old Trafford hot seat, including one former player and another who’s pretty familiar with the demands of the job…

Next Man Utd manager odds (Sky Bet - selected markets) Manager Current team Odds Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich 2/1 fav Gareth Southgate England 3/1 Graham Potter n/a 5/1 Roberto De Zerbi Brighton 11/1 Zinedine Zidane n/a 11/1 Unai Emery Aston Villa 16/1 Kieran McKenna Ipswich 20/1 Thomas Frank Brentford 20/1 Michael Carrick Middlesbrough 25/1 Thiago Motta Bologna 25/1 Jose Mourinho n/a 33/1 Odds correct as of 7th May 2024

1 Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich

Currently some bookmakers’ favourite to become the Red Devils’ next boss, outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could yet return to the Premier League in the near future.

Free to make his next move once the season ends, the German has emerged as a prime candidate to become the latest charged with securing United’s first Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Considering he could have a second Champions League winners’ medal by the time he’s appointed, he certainly has a CV worthy of taking over from Ten Hag.

2 Gareth Southgate

England

Gareth Southgate has been linked with the hypothetical Man Utd vacancy for months, and with his current contract as Three Lions boss expiring at the end of the year, the summer allows the 53-year-old to go out on a high (or as a national disgrace).

Either way, the very presence of an international tournament means an England departure could be on the cards, though replicating success with the national team at one of the world’s biggest clubs would be no mean feat. Nor would it be a path not trodden by the United hierarchy before, having poached Louis van Gaal from the Netherlands after a successful World Cup campaign.

However, Southgate’s lack of club football credentials could raise a few eyebrows here.

3 Graham Potter

Free agent (Last job: Chelsea)

Graham Potter has been out of a job for over a year, and is clearly waiting on the right opportunity to return to football management, having rejected advances from the likes of Leicester City and Ajax since his departure from Chelsea.

Whether he sees Manchester United as his next destination remains to be seen, though it would be a bold move by a man for whom the Stamford Bridge job was made to look too big, even amid the crazy spending spree he oversaw in west London.

4 Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton & Hove Albion

Roberto De Zerbi has gained many plaudits during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion, having previously impressed with Sassuolo in Italy’s Serie A.

His ability to get the most out of his players and punch above his weight would make him an appealing proposition for many clubs, and has perhaps earned a shot at turning around a United side that have flattered to deceive all too often in recent years.

With Premier League experience under his belt and having steered Brighton to the Europa League with resources dwarfed by those at Old Trafford, he may inherit a lot of the ingredients he needs to become an immediate success.

5 Zinedine Zidane

Free agent (Last job: Real Madrid)

Zinedine Zidane’s record speaks for itself - already a hugely decorated player, the France legend enhanced that status even further with Real Madrid by leading them to three of their last four Champions League triumphs - each won in consecutive years.

Simply put, Zidane has proven he can handle big players and big occasions - though United won’t be the only ones interested in bringing him in, as he’s already had to fend off rumours of succeeding Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern and former club Real respectively.

6 Unai Emery

Aston Villa

Unai Emery is on the verge of taking Aston Villa to the Champions League - something he could not manage during his time at Arsenal, showing his progress as a manager since then.

Of course, he has also been successful against United in the past, finishing above the Red Devils in his only full season as Gunners boss before defeating them in the 2021 Europa League final with Villarreal.

He is also guaranteed to finish above them once again with Villa, so you would imagine taking what would be a backward step seems unlikely to happen, but that hasn’t stopped him from being among the frontrunners.

Man Utd managers since Sir Alex Ferguson Manager Tenure Win% Trophies David Moyes 2013-2014 52.9% 0 Ryan Giggs (caretaker) 2014 50% 0 Louis van Gaal 2014-2016 52.4% 1 Jose Mourinho 2016-2018 58.3% 2 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2018-2021 54.1% 0 Michael Carrick (caretaker) 2021 66.7% 0 Ralf Rangnick (interim) 2021-2022 37.9% 0 Erik ten Hag 2022-present 57.3% 1 Stats correct as of 7th May 2024

7 Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town

Kieran McKenna has gone from strength to strength since leaving his role as a first-team coach at Manchester United by steering Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in double-quick time.

Therefore, he will return to Old Trafford in one way or another over the coming 12 months, but ditching the Tractor Boys at this juncture would be a seismic departure for those in Suffolk.

But with the United hot seat looking like a poisoned chalice at times, perhaps turning to one of their own is the way to go.

8 Thomas Frank

Brentford

Another manager who has earned his stripes in the Premier League, Thomas Frank has earned many admirers since bringing Brentford up to the top flight and making them a stable side in the division.

Stability is certainly something United are in dire need of, but success probably trumps that necessity, and the absence of major silverware on Frank’s CV will most likely count against him.

What you would say is that the club have tried numerous times to bring success back to the club with proven winners, so a change of tack could be what is required.

9 Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick has experience in the Manchester United dugout before, having spent time as a coach and caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure - a spell which included a 3-2 win over Arsenal in 2021.

Whether that will count for anything remains to be seen, but he has done a decent job at Middlesbrough to this point, taking them to last year’s play-off semi-finals and achieving a comfortable mid-table finish last time around.

It would be a hell of a jump up to take the Old Trafford gig full-time, so his appointment wouldn’t come without a massive risk.

10 Thiago Motta

Bologna

There is little doubting that Thiago Motta is one of Europe’s finest up-and-coming managers. Having taken Bologna to the Champions League for the first time in 60 years, the Italian has earned admirers across the continent.

Juventus have been heavily linked with installing him as their new boss as Massimiliano Allegri nears the end of a troubled second tenure. Therefore, United have to be considered outsiders for the 41-year-old, though this may be the time to make bold decisions.

11 Jose Mourinho

Free agent (Last job: Roma)

Until Erik ten Hag delivered the Carabao Cup six months into his reign at the club, Jose Mourinho was the last United boss to give them a taste of any silverware at all, albeit in his first year before it all went pear-shaped.

There have also been whispers that he is eyeing up a sensational return, though whether there is an appetite for such a comeback in the boardroom, or indeed the stands, is another question entirely.

Having made last year’s Europa League final with Roma, there’s still life in the three-time Premier League winner yet, though it would give the sense of trying the same things and expecting different results - and failing to bring the right man in is something United can ill afford.