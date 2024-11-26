Change is afoot for Premier League strugglers Leicester City. They announced their decision to sack manager Steve Cooper on Sunday afternoon after a poor start to the season, with the club just 12 games into the new top-flight campaign.

They are certainly in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone at this stage of the season. The Midlands club are 16th in the table, having won just two games and lost six thus far. One of the most worrying things is their goal difference, which currently stands at minus eight.

The search is on for a new boss at the King Power Stadium, and they have recently been linked with one manager who is coming off the back of a good interim stint.

Leicester target Dutch manager

The manager in question here is Ruud van Nistelrooy. The former Dutch striker recently enjoyed a stint as interim boss at Manchester United following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, although he was not kept on as a coach under Ruben Amorim.

Now, according to Football Insider, the former Red Devils centre-forward has emerged as a target at the King Power Stadium. He is viewed as 'the wildcard candidate' for the Foxes, but is someone 'on the managerial shortlist' of the club.

He is not the only out-of-work boss in consideration for the vacant Leicester role. Former West Ham United and Everton manager David Moyes is one name who has cropped up, as is ex-Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Why Van Nistelrooy would be a good appointment

Leicester learnt exactly what Van Nistelrooy is capable of as a manager. During his short but sweet time in the hot seat at Old Trafford, the Foxes were on the wrong end of two of his three wins as United’s interim. They suffered a 5-2 drubbing in the Carabao Cup and a 3-0 loss in the league.

He also coached United to a 2-0 win in the Europa League against Greek side PAOK and earned a point in the Premier League at home against Chelsea. The Dutchman certainly made a good impression during his short time as a manager in English football.

However, his pedigree as a manager extends further than those four games. He has previously managed PSV Eindhoven in his native Netherlands and was fantastic during his time at the Philips Stadion.

The 48-year-old oversaw 50 games during his time at PSV and played some entertaining football. He picked up 38 wins and scored an impressive 127 goals. He also coached the club to Dutch Cup success in his only season in charge, beating Ajax 4-3 to lift the trophy.

Comparisons between Van Nistelrooy and former Foxes boss Enzo Maresca can certainly be drawn. The Italian, who is now head coach at Chelsea, helped the former Premier League champions to promotion last season, winning the Championship in emphatic fashion. He won 36 out of 53 matches in all competitions to give Leicester fans a memorable season.

Van Nistelrooy record at PSV vs. Maresca record at Leicester (all comps) Stat Van Nistelrooy Maresca Games 50 53 Wins 34 36 Draws 8 4 Losses 8 13 Goals for 127 103 Goals against 60 50 Average domestic league points per match 2.22 2.11 Stats from Transfermarkt

Interestingly, the duo both began their non-playing careers as assistant coaches, with Van Nistelrooy working with the Netherlands national team and Maresca at Ascoli, Sevilla and then West Ham. They then coached at youth level, with Van Nistelrooy taking charge of the PSV academy sides and the Chelsea boss coaching at Manchester City.

Both managers were also assistants at one of the Manchester clubs, Van Nistelrooy, of course, on the Red half via PSV and Maresca on the Blue side. The similarities are clear to see and are incredible coincidences.

Bringing in the former United interim, who Ten Hag described as "very driven", might be worth a shot for the Foxes. Backing an inexperienced manager has worked in the past, and it could be the key to surviving this season.

It is certainly a risky move, but one that could pay off in the short and long term for Leicester.