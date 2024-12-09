Aston Villa return to the Champions League this mid-week away at RB Leipzig having recently turned around their dismal form.

Unai Emery's men have now won two Premier League games on the bounce, after finding themselves without the sweet taste of victory for eight matches, which could bode well for their chances in Germany when facing off against Marco Rose's hosts.

Morgan Rogers might well be key to Villa picking up another win in Europe against an opponent from the Bundesliga, with the former Manchester City youngster managing to shine bright for his side in their last two games to help those two crucial wins be picked up.

Morgan Rogers' form this season

Rogers got the ball rolling for his stuttering side versus Brentford after a harrowing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea right at the beginning of December piled on more misery.

He would delightfully find the back of net with a curled effort to gift his side a 1-0 lead early on, with the final scoreline reading 3-1 in his team's favour to the relief of the home sections packed into Villa Park.

Away from just this contest, the electric 22-year-old has a further three goals and two assists in the Premier League, alongside showing off his daring best in an attacking capacity on Europe's biggest stage.

One display from Rogers versus Bologna in the Champions League back in October saw the tricky attacker complete a ridiculous seven successful dribbles, with Emery now praying the 6 foot 2 ace can bamboozle Leipzig on Tuesday night in a similar fashion.

Villa will feel overjoyed that they paid Middlesbrough £15m to win their star man now, but they could stumble across their next iteration of Rogers for free in a sensational academy prospect.

Aston Villa's next Morgan Rogers

The homegrown gem in question here is Ben Broggio who is already making waves for the Villans at youth level.

Often lining up down the left wing for his boyhood club - where Rogers has been moved out to recently - the 17-year-old star has more than stood out for his team this season across various different competitions.

Also channelling is inner Jack Grealish - who tore defences to shreds for Villa with direct displays on the left channel - Broggio has managed to find the back of the net six times from 16 games playing in and around the youth set-up at the Premier League side this season, which included the effort above rippling the back of the net in UEFA Youth League action.

Lauded too for his ability as a "creative" force by Villa Academy manager Mark Harrison earlier this year after the teenager had penned a professional contract, the sky is truly the limit for the 17-year-old now, who has even had a senior opportunity gifted to him this campaign.

Broggio's numbers at Villa Age bracket Games played Goals scored Assists U21s 19 4 2 U18s 15 4 2 Youth League 5 3 3 First team 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

That came against Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup, as the captivating attacking midfielder won himself four minutes on the pitch, which was deserved considering he has also picked up five assists this season from his 16 appearances.

Rogers is also known for being an unselfish talent willing to chip in with assists, with three next to his name in all competitions, alongside his promising four-goal return.

Broggio is some way off being able to strut his stuff in a similarly confident manner to Rogers in the senior mix, but if he keeps up his blistering displays at youth level, it won't be long before even more first-team chances are presented to the teenage starlet.